North Texas is bringing back a familiar face as part of Eric Morris’ first staff as well as adding a foe from a few years ago.
Clay Jennings, who played at UNT and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the Mean Green’s cornerbacks coach, is returning to his alma mater to coach safeties. Morris is also adding Demerick Gary as his defensive line coach.
A source with knowledge of the situation confirmed both hires to the Denton Record-Chronicle. Sam Khan Jr. was the first to report the addition of Gary.
Gary, a former SMU standout, spent time as a graduate assistant coach at Arkansas and Houston.
The additions of Jennings and Gary give Morris nine on-field assistants. UNT still has an opening for an offensive line coach.
Jennings has coached at a host of schools across the state, including Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, Baylor and Houston in addition to UNT. He spent last season at Texas State.
Jennings helped UNT limit opponents to 222.3 passing yards per game in his first season as an assistant with the Mean Green in 2019, when UNT allowed 14 touchdown passes, a total that ranked 10th nationally.
Jennings was not retained when former coach Seth Littrell changed defensive coordinators and brought in Phil Bennett ahead of the 2021 season.
Jennings played for UNT from 1992-95 and was part of the Mean Green’s Southland Conference championship team in 1994. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at UNT in 1997.
Gary is a familiar face for UNT for a far different reason. He was a standout defensive lineman at SMU and is headed to UNT for the next step in his rapid rise through the coaching profession.
The former Dallas Kimball standout played for SMU from 2016-19 and had several showdowns with UNT along the way. He posted two sacks in SMU’s 49-27 win over UNT as a senior in 2019.
Morris has emphasized bringing in assistant coaches with ties to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. UNT is hoping those ties can help the Mean Green bolster their recruiting efforts.
Kimball is a prominent program in the Dallas.
Jennings also has deep ties in DFW and throughout the state built throughout his coaching career.
