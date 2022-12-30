Clay Jennings action

Former North Texas assistant coach Clay Jennings, center, is returning to UNT as the Mean Green's safeties coach.

 North Texas sports information

North Texas is bringing back a familiar face as part of Eric Morris’ first staff as well as adding a foe from a few years ago.

Clay Jennings, who played at UNT and spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons as the Mean Green’s cornerbacks coach, is returning to his alma mater to coach safeties. Morris is also adding Demerick Gary as his defensive line coach.

Demerick Gary mug

Demerick Gary

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

North Texas football staff additions

The following are coaches and assistants who have or are expected to be added to North Texas football coach Eric Morris’ staff.

Position Coach
Offensive coordinator/wide receivers Jordan Davis
Defensive coordinator/cornerbacks Matt Caponi
Running backs Patrick Cobbs
Tight ends Chris Gilbert
Special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda
Quarterbacks Sean Brophy
Linebackers Colby Kratch
Defensive line Demerick Gary
Safeties Clay Jennings
Off-field staff
Strength coach Bryan Kegans
Operations Ronald Surita
Director of recruiting Justin Owens

Recommended for you