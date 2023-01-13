Grant McCasland was careful this week not to put too much of an emphasis on a mid-January game against Florida Atlantic.
The race for conference titles is a marathon, not a sprint.
“They don’t give the trophy out in January,” UNT’s coach said. “We have a lot of respect for them. Our goal is to continue to get better and play better.”
There won’t be any hardware handed out after the Mean Green’s second meeting with the Owls at 1 p.m. Saturday at FAU Arena, but the winner will certainly be in a whole lot better position to win the league at the end of the season.
FAU and UNT have emerged as the top two teams in C-USA — and two of the best teams competing outside the power conferences in the country — early in the season.
The Owls (15-1) are 5-0 in C-USA play and have the nation’s second-longest winning streak at 14 games. That streak includes a 50-46 win over UNT at the Super Pit.
FAU closed the game on a 13-0 run to stun UNT (14-3, 5-1). Neither team has lost since, setting up what is one of the higher-profile games in C-USA this season.
“This conference is loaded,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “These are the types of games you want to play in and put yourself in position to be first in the conference.”
UNT can get there with a win in what will once again be a showdown between teams with approaches that couldn’t be much more different.
The Mean Green enter the weekend ranked third nationally in scoring defense with an average of 53.6 points allowed per game. UNT has been terrific on the defensive end of the floor all season.
The pace UNT plays at also drives down the number of points it allows per game. The Mean Green rank last among 363 teams nationally in tempo.
Perry leads UNT with an average of 17.7 points per game. Forward Abou Ousmane is adding 12.5 and also leads the Mean Green with an average of 6.3 rebounds per game.
FAU ranks third in C-USA with an average of 78.6 points per game and is tied for 11th nationally in 3-pointers made per game at 10.0.
Sophomore guard Alijah Martin is averaging 13.1 points per game to lead FAU and is one of four Owls who are averaging double figures.
Seven FAU players have hit at least 17 shots from beyond the arc. The Owls went just 3 for 23 from 3-point range in their win over UNT earlier this season.
Replicating that defensive performance will be a challenge for UNT with FAU playing on its home court. Owls coach Dusty May posted on his Twitter account that he is hearing that Saturday’s crowd could be one of the best ever for an Owls home game.
UNT heads into the game off a dramatic win over Louisiana Tech. The Mean Green blew an 18-point point lead before Kai Huntsberry hit a baseline jumper in the closing seconds to give UNT a 67-65 win.
The Bulldogs scored 47 points in the second half. The run Louisiana Tech put together had UNT looking to regroup on the defensive end.
“When you play a tough team on the road, you had better be tough defensively,” McCasland said. “That is what we have to shore up.”
UNT women’s team to host FAU
The UNT women’s team will host FAU at 2 p.m. Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to snap a two-game losing streak.
UNT (4-11) is 1-4 in C-USA play after falling to Louisiana Tech 81-66 in its last outing.
Senior guard Quincy Noble is averaging 17.6 points per game to lead the Mean Green.
FAU (10-4, 3-2) beat UNT 66-61 earlier this year and is paced by freshman guard Aniya Hubbard, who is averaging 13.8 points per game.
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.