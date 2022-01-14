North Texas enjoyed some epic battles with the other members of Conference USA over the last few years in a host of sports.
UNT has played down-to-the-wire games against Rice in football and Louisiana Tech in women’s basketball.
When it comes to thrillers, though, nothing quite measures up to UNT’s series against Western Kentucky in men’s basketball — at least not of late.
The Mean Green have won two overtime games against WKU with championships on the line the last two years, including a thriller in the C-USA tournament final with a berth in the NCAA tournament on the line last season.
There won’t be quite as much at stake on Saturday when the Mean Green travel to WKU for a 3 p.m. game at Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Both teams are just a couple of games into their C-USA seasons.
That reality won’t detract from what is expected to be another epic game in a clash of C-USA powers.
“We know every time we match up against WKU it’s going to be a battle,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “They’re always a very talented and competitive team, and every time we face them it feels like there’s always high stakes. We respect them a lot as competitors and are excited for this game every year.”
UNT (10-4, 3-1 C-USA) has won consecutive games heading into its latest showdown with the Hilltoppers. The Mean Green scored the final four points to pull away for a 69-65 win over Marshall on Thursday.
Tylor Perry hit a jumper to break a 65-65 tie and then iced the game with two free throws in the closing seconds. Perry is averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game and got plenty of help in UNT’s win over Marshall from forward Abou Ousmane.
The sophomore scored 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Both totals were career highs.
The Mean Green could need a big performance from both again when they take on WKU. The Hilltoppers (10-6) are 2-1 in C-USA play. Louisiana Tech edged WKU 74-73 earlier this year in a clash of elite teams in the league.
Senior forward Jairus Hamilton is averaging 14.7 points per game to lead WKU, which has four players averaging double figures.
What makes the Hilltoppers even harder to deal with is the presence of Jamarion Sharp, a 7-foot-5-inch center who leads the nation with an average of 4.6 blocked shots per game.
Sharp helped fill the void when Charles Bassey, one of the elite players in C-USA, left WKU for the NBA after last season.
“Western’s defense is great when they have a shoot blocker back there,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “Having him back there makes their defense more aggressive. Guys on the perimeter can go for steals.
“It’s not just his presence at the rim. It’s what those guys on the perimeter can do anticipating where the ball is going.”
UNT has found a way to overcome the challenges WKU presents in each of the team’s last two games with a title on the line.
The Mean Green came back from seven down in the last 2:57 in the C-USA tournament title game last year and won 61-57 in overtime. Javion Hamlet’s jumper with 13 seconds left was the difference.
WKU Taveion Hollingsworth missed two free throws with five seconds left in regulation and the score tied at 63-63 in the teams’ second regular season game in 2019-20. UNT responded by pulling away for a 78-72 win in overtime.
There won’t be as much on the line this time, but that doesn’t mean the game won’t be a thriller. It typically is.
UNT women to host WKU
The UNT women’s team will also face WKU on Saturday in what shapes up to be a key game for the Mean Green at 2 p.m. in the Super Pit.
UNT (7-5, 1-1) emerged from a three-game losing streak in impressive fashion on Thursday when it knocked off Marshall 64-54. The Thundering Herd was 3-0 in C-USA play.
The Mean Green played a series of tough opponents during their slide, including nationally ranked Baylor, and also had three games either canceled or postponed in that span.
“It’s really great to be back in the win column,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after her team’s win over Marshall. “It feels good after the month we have had with the ups and downs on and off the court. I was proud of our team.”
Building on that win will be tough against WKU (11-4, 4-0 C-USA).
The Hilltoppers hammered Rice 78-61 on Thursday and have looked like one of the best teams in C-USA throughout the season.
Senior guard Meral Abdelgawad is averaging 20.4 points per game to lead WKU. Junior guard Quincy Noble paces UNT with an average of 15.6 points per game.