North Texas has won Conference USA titles in each of the last two seasons.
The Mean Green can take a huge step toward another on Saturday, when they face Louisiana Tech in Ruston.
UNT and Louisiana Tech enter the 3 p.m. game in a three-way tie for first place in C-USA’s West Division with UAB at 7-1 in league play. The Mean Green’s lone conference loss came at home against UAB.
UNT coach Grant McCasland left little doubt that he sees the Bulldogs as one of C-USA’s elite teams.
“They have experience, grit and savvy,” McCasland said. “They aren’t missing anything as far as a basketball team. They can score inside, they can score outside and have an elite post player. They are well coached, tough and talented offensive team.”
UNT (14-4) split a pair of games against the Bulldogs last season before winning the rubber match in the C-USA tournament on its way to winning title and earning an NCAA tournament bid.
Both teams are on a roll heading into Saturday’s showdown. UNT has won six straight games since falling to UAB.
Louisiana Tech (16-4) has won eight of its last nine with its lone loss in that span coming against the Blazers.
UNT enters its game against Louisiana Tech off a 63-54 win over Southern Miss on Thursday. The Mean Green extended their winning streak while playing without guard Tylor Perry.
UNT’s leading scorer was injured in the Mean Green’s win over Old Dominion last week and did not play against Southern Miss.
McCasland said in the days leading up to UNT’s game against the Golden Eagles that Perry’s status would be a day-to-day proposition. Perry is averaging 14.3 points per game.
Senior guard Mardrez McBride helped UNT cover for Perry’s absence by scoring a game-high 21 points against Southern Miss.
UNT knew it would be in for a challenge heading into its trip to Southern Miss and Louisiana Tech.
“We have to stay together and fight,” senior forward Thomas Bell said. “We have to be ready to compete and win.”
Bell is averaging 11.8 points and McBride 10.3. UNT will lean on the duo if Perry is unable to play or is at less than full strength.
Louisiana Tech has four players averaging double figures, a group led by Kenneth Lofton Jr. The freshman forward is averaging 17.1 points and 10.7 rebounds per game.
Senior guard Amorie Archibald is adding 14.1 points per game, while sophomore guard Cobe Williams ranks among the top 10 players in C-USA with an average of 3.7 assists per game.
UNT women aim to build on win
The UNT women will also face Louisiana Tech on Saturday, when the Mean Green will look to build on a slump-breaking win over Southern Miss.
UNT (8-8, 2-4) snapped a three-game slide on Thursday when they rallied for a 72-66 win over the Golden Eagles behind Quincy Noble.
The junior guard scored 30 points and helped UNT rally from a 12-point first-half deficit. Noble hit a jumper to break a 58-58 tie and spark a 6-0 run that put UNT up for good.
UNT picked up the win while playing without Aly Gamez due to undisclosed reasons. The graduate transfer guard is UNT’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game. Her status for Saturday will be a game-time decision.
“I’m really proud,” UNT coach Jalie Mitchell said after the game. “A lot of things we talked about in the last week or two we accomplished. We won the rebounding battle by two, had great energy and got contributions from everyone.”
Louisiana Tech (10-8) is 2-5 in C-USA play and lost to Rice in its last outing.
Junior guard Keiunna Walker is averaging 17.2 points per game to lead the Lady Techsters.