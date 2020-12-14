North Texas hasn't had a whole lot of time to prepare for Conference USA play this year, not after the coronavirus pandemic wiped out a large chunk of the college basketball season.
Every opportunity to become a little sharper and a little more prepared has become precious as a result.
North Texas is down to its last three chances, all of which will be packed into a wild week that tips off on Tuesday when the Mean Green host Arkansas-Pine Bluff.
UNT (1-3) will face Houston Baptist on Thursday and LSU on Saturday to wrap up a challenging nonconference slate.
"It’s what this team needs," UNT coach Grant McCasland said. "We need to play games against teams that are going to expose us to different things."
UNT has been exposed to plenty already. The Mean Green fell to national power West Virginia 62-50 on Friday and has also lost at Arkansas and Mississippi State.
The hope is that those challenges will prepare UNT for the beginning of Conference USA play. The Mean Green will face UAB in a two-game series on Jan. 1-2.
UNT won't have nearly the number of games under its belt heading into its league opener as it usually does.
"These games are preparing us for our league," UNT guard Rubin Jones said. "We're playing better competition and bigger dudes."
That experience is paying off for the Mean Green. UNT was up eight at halftime of its game against West Virginia, which came into the game ranked 11th nationally.
McCasland pointed to the small improvements his team has made over the course of the season as key reasons UNT hung with West Virginia before the Mountaineers rallied in the second half for a 62-50 win.
The Mean Green's staff showed their players a highlight of Jones failing to block an opponent out and giving up an offensive rebound in their loss to Arkansas. The next clip they showed Jones quickly moving across the lane and sealing off a player in a loss to Mississippi State.
Those small improvements could pay big dividends for UNT down the line.
"Our practices were really intense after Arkansas," forward Terrence Lewis II said. "We have been working on physicality and have improved a lot."
UNT has seen its biggest growth on the defensive end of the floor.
"We are connected on the defensive end better than we have been," McCasland said. "Our conditioning level and effort are more consistent. We had a few breakdowns physically, but when you are playing against West Virginia you anticipate some of that. We have improved. I like the direction we are headed on that end of the floor."
UAPB is 1-6 on the season with its lone win coming against Arkansas State. McCasland and his staff came to UNT from ASU.
The Golden Lions haven't played a home game yet this season while traveling the country to face a host of national powers, including Wisconsin.
Junior guard Shaun Doss Jr. is averaging 16.9 points per game to lead UAPB.
Senior guard Javion Hamlet is averaging 10.8 points per game to pace UNT, which has seen a host of players contribute so far this season. UNT has eight players averaging at least five points per game.
"We have talented offensive players who haven’t found their rhythm yet," McCasland said. "We need to see some improvement in flow and confidence. It’s difficult to prepare people for the physicality you see on the road. You need to go experience it."
UNT has done just that and grown from the experience as it prepares for the stretch run before opening C-USA play.