Key returners: S Dillion Williams (Sophomore, 5-11, 185), S Patrick Smith (Redshirt freshman, 5-10, 178), S Logan Wilson (Junior, 5-10, 167), S Phillip Hill (Junior, 6-0, 190), S Nick Nakwaasah (Junior, 5-11, 195), S Bryce Linder (Sophomore, 6-0, 192), S Damon Youngblood (Redshirt freshman, 5-10, 185), S Harold West (Junior, 6-2, 187), S Christian Taylor (Sophomore, 5-9, 180), S Grayson Ward (Redshirt freshman, 5-10, 180), CB Loronzo Thompson (Junior, 6-0, 170), CB John Davis (Senior, 6-1, 190), CB Moh Bility (Redshirt freshman, 6-0, 182), CB Ridge Texada (Junior, 5-8, 181), CB Robert Johnson (Sophomore, 5-10, 181), CB Caden Park (Redshirt freshman, 5-11, 190),
Key losses: CB DeShawn Gaddie (transferred to Ole Miss), Sean-Thomas Faulkner (graduated), CB Zahodri Jackson (graduated), S Keelan Crosby (left program), Quinn Whitlock (graduated)
Newcomers: S Jayven Anderson (Houston North Shore), S Phillip Hill (UNLV), S Evan Jackson (Houston North Shore), CB Kollin Lewis (Gladewater), CB Brian Nelson II (Shadow Creek), CB Taylor Starling (South Oak Cliff), S Damon Youngblood (Louisiana-Lafayette)
Biggest unanswered question: Do UNT’s additions cover for key losses?
Several of the top players in coach Eric Morris’ first signing class are defensive backs UNT is depending on to help it make the transition to a 3-3-5 scheme under new coordinator Matt Caponi.
The Mean Green will have an additional defensive back on the field in 2023 and lost several of the key members of their secondary from last season’s team. Faulkner finished third among UNT players with 87 tackles last season, when Whitlock added 65.
UNT will have to find a new cornerback after losing Gaddie to Ole Miss after he broke up 12 passes last season.
Anderson and Starling rank among the highest-rated recruits the Mean Green have signed in the era of recruiting rankings. Both are expected to compete for playing time immediately. Nelson and Youngblood have experience at the Football Bowl Subdivision level.
UNT is counting on the group to help the Mean Green make the transition to playing in a new system.
Why 2023 production could be better: UNT has rarely added so much talent at one level of its defense in a single recruiting class.
Anderson has the talent to play immediately. Starling might need a little longer to adjust to the playing cornerback at the college level while facing top-level receivers, but he appears destined for stardom.
Hill and Youngblood have the experience necessary to contribute right away.
UNT also brings back a couple of key players in its secondary.
Cornerback Ridge Texada was one of UNT’s breakout stars last season when he intercepted three passes, broke up 15 more and was named to the All-Conference USA first team. Safety Logan Wilson finished with 51 tackles and two interceptions.
UNT has a lot of talented players to work with. It’s just a matter of it all coming together.
Why 2023 production could be worse: UNT lost a ton of production from its secondary after last season. Faulker and Whitlock were both solid C-USA level players with experience. They won’t be easy to replace. There is a reason why Ole Miss snapped up Gaddie on the transfer market.
UNT is also moving to a new system and will have new players in unfamiliar positions in 2023.
Some of those players are likely to be freshmen. Depending on high school players to adjust quickly is a dicey proposition.
There is a good chance UNT will miss the experience Faulkner, Gaddie and Whitlock brought to the team.
Overall outlook: There is a lot to like about what UNT has put together heading into next season in its secondary.
Texada and Wilson give the Mean Green a good foundation to build from. UNT also brought in a lot of talent. Those newcomers will have to make an immediate impact for the Mean Green to get to where they want to go defensively.
It’s a matter of those players finding a comfort zone in UNT’s defense and producing.
