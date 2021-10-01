The number has lingered like a Hail Mary pass floating in the air following North Texas’ loss to Louisiana Tech last week.
Ninety-two.
There have been times over the last few years that would have been mediocre yardage total for a half when it came to the Mean Green’s passing game.
What made that 92 hard to forget following UNT’s 24-17 loss to the Bulldogs was that it solidified the obvious.
One could explain away one game in which UNT failed to crack 100 passing yards. Two looks like more of a trend.
The Mean Green mustered just 92 passing yards against the Bulldogs and managed 99 in its Conference USA opener against UAB.
UNT has spent its bye week ahead of a game at Missouri on Oct. 9 addressing a host of issues that have hampered it during a 1-3 start. None are as important to the Mean Green as finding a way to get their passing game going after they failed to crack the 100-yard mark in back-to-back games.
“This bye week comes at a good time,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said earlier this week. “We have struggled in the passing game, which is the product of a few things. We have to be better and more accurate at the quarterback position and stretch the field. We also must get on the same page on our deep balls and big-play opportunities. Some of that is guys coming in and out.”
Lately, it’s been more of the latter with the Mean Green’s key wide receivers going down due to injury. Wide receiver Tommy Bush is out for the season after suffering a leg injury in a loss to SMU in the second week of the season.
Fellow wide receiver Jyaire Shorter was injured in practice in the days leading up to UNT’s loss to UAB a week later. The Mean Green are holding out hope that Shorter might make it back for a game or two late in the season.
Wide receivers Deonte Simpson and Loronzo Thompson have been in and out of the lineup.
UNT also lost running back Oscar Adaway III to a knee injury before the season began.
Those injuries certainly have hampered UNT. The surprise has been that the Mean Green haven’t adjusted and found a way to at least look competent throwing the ball the last two weeks.
“We have to keep working on it,” redshirt freshman wide receiver Damon Ward Jr. said. “I can’t put my finger on the specific reason we have struggled. There are a lot of things people have to work on. We just have to come together with the quarterbacks, focus on what [wide receivers coach Tommy Mainord] tells us and execute when the time comes.”
Littrell has emphasized that it isn’t one position that is the root cause of UNT’s problems. The Mean Green are rotating quarterbacks Jace Ruder and Austin Aune. Both have been far from perfect.
The pair has combined to complete just 49.3% of their passes. Ruder has 544 yards and three touchdowns with five interceptions on the season, while Aune has 213 yards and a touchdown.
Ruder threw an interception on UNT’s first offensive play in its loss to UAB.
The wide receivers UNT has available have also dropped several passes in key situations. The Mean Green’s game against Louisiana Tech might have turned out differently if UNT’s players hung on to the ball at key times.
“We have to catch the ball,” Littrell said. “Last week we had a bunch of drops. It’s not one player or position. Some of our key players had drops.”
Littrell pointed to a fumble by running back DeAndre Torrey deep in Louisiana Tech territory and a dropped deep ball by Deonte Simpson as two of the plays that hurt UNT.
The Mean Green have several other young players who have also struggled to come up with catches in critical situations.
Freshman Detraveon Brown caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Ruder against UAB, while Ward pulled in an 8-yard scoring strike from Aune last week. UNT needs more of those types of plays from its young receivers.
“Those guys are capable of making those plays,” Littrell said. “That’s why I don’t talk about injuries much. The next man up has to make plays. It’s challenging. It would be for most teams across the country. You lose your top three players on one side of the ball, it’s going to be challenging.”
Aune vowed after UNT’s loss to Louisiana Tech to spend this week looking at what he can do to help the Mean Green improve. He was on the field for all three of UNT’s scoring drives and threw for 79 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs.
“We will look at the film and see what we can do better,” Aune said. “I don’t think it’s a players or coaches issue. It’s more mentality.”
UNT has spent the last week looking for a way to find the right path to getting its normally potent passing attack back on track.
“We’re trying to come together as a team and control what we can control,” wide receiver Bryson Jackson said. “Coach Littrell has put us in great situations to be successful. We have to use this week to knock out all the mistakes so when we get to next week, we’ll be ready to roll.”