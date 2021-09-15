North Texas safety Makyle Sanders chases a ball-carrier during the Mean Green's season-opening win over Northwestern State earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. Sanders entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal before pulling out and returning to UNT.
One of the biggest storylines of the offseason in college football was a wave of players entering the transfer portal.
There seemed to be a new story every day about players jumping in and then bouncing from one program to another. North Texas certainly wasn’t immune. The Mean Green lost a few good players and added others who are now playing key roles.
One of the overlooked storylines for UNT is the return of Makyle Sanders. The safety put his name in the portal before reversing course and returning to the school. Sanders is aiming to add to his UNT legacy and help guide the Mean Green to a second straight bowl game and fifth in the last six seasons this year.
UNT needed all the help it could get defensively after last season when the Mean Green finished last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
Sanders brings a veteran presence to the defensive backfield for UNT, which will open Conference USA play on Saturday at home against UAB.
Sanders has now started games in each of the last four seasons and has already made a series of big plays this fall. He made a fourth down stop in a season-opening win over Northwestern State and posted eight tackles a week ago against SMU. UNT held SMU to seven points in the first half before the Mustangs pulled away for a 35-12 win.
What has been special for Sanders during his fifth season at UNT is the opportunity to provide an example for young players who are following in his footsteps.
That leadership will be vital for the Mean Green in their game against UAB, which has won the C-USA title in two of the last three years. The defending league champion was the preseason pick to win the West Division in C-USA’s preseason media poll.
UNT coach Seth Littrell spoke highly of the Blazers during his press conference this week. Be sure to catch up on all Littrell and his players had to say in our weekly notebook and press conference takeaways from Tuesday’s media session.
