NIck Nakwaasah art

North Texas safety Nick Nakwaasah, left, runs through drills this spring. The junior has battled his way back from a serious knee injury that kept him out all of last season to move into contention for a starting job.

 UNT sports information

North Texas safety Nick Nakwaasah was a split second away from making a tackle near the sideline about this time a year ago when the course of his college career changed.

Nick Nakwaasah mug

Nick Nakwaasah

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags