North Texas safety Nick Nakwaasah was a split second away from making a tackle near the sideline about this time a year ago when the course of his college career changed.
The Central Arkansas transfer was one of the more intriguing newcomers fighting for a spot in UNT’s lineup and appeared as if he might have a chance to start.
Those hopes were gone in an instant.
“My foot stuck in the ground at the wrong point,” Nakwaasah said. “My knee blew out. That’s football. Any down, it can be taken away from you.”
Nakwaasah tore the ACL and meniscus in his right knee and missed the entire 2022 season. The Bishop Dunne product has been fighting his way back for the last year and is getting closer to seeing the payoff heading into UNT’s first major scrimmage of spring practice on Saturday.
The Mean Green will take the field at 10 a.m. for a workout that is expected to provide some insight into how UNT’s offense and defense will shape up this fall under new coach Eric Morris and his staff.
Nakwaasah is looking more and more like he could be a key part of UNT’s plans. The Mean Green are moving to a 3-3-5 scheme with a middle safety who plays a key role in making sure that players are lined up correctly.
Nakwaasah is competing to fill that Star position in UNT’s new system.
“The great thing about Nick is that he’s thick enough to play in the box and can also play in space,” UNT safeties coach Clay Jennings said. “He’s doing a great job and is consistent every day. The key for that position is to be able to communicate and tackle.
“We can count on him to make things fit. Sometimes it may not look good in front of him, but he’s there to make things right.”
UNT has high hopes for Nakwaasah, who backed out of a commitment to Colorado State to sign with the Mean Green.
Those hopes were put on hold when Nakwaasah went down with his knee injury and began the long road back.
“That was the first time I’ve been out for a whole season,” Nakwaasah said. “It made me not take little things like walking for granted. It was a battle to come back.”
Nakwaasah credits UNT’s strength and medical staffs for helping guide him through the rehab process. He feels like he’s back to 100% now.
“It’s a great experience to be back out here with my teammates,” Nakwaasah said. “It was a long recovery process, nine months. I’m grateful and thank God every day that I’m back to 100% and am playing.”
Nakwaasah’s return couldn’t have come at a better time for UNT, which will have an additional safety on the field this year in its new scheme. The Mean Green lost starting safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner and Quinn Whitlock, who played a hybrid safety/linebacker spot in Phil Bennett’s scheme, to graduation.
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie, who also had experience at safety, transferred.
UNT needed more experienced voices in its secondary this spring. Morris named Nakwaasah as one of the players he hoped would gain experience and confidence before UNT began spring practice. The junior has lived up to expectations.
“We love having Nick back,” linebacker Jordan Brown said. “He’s a team player. If you make a mistake, he will point it out and help you correct it. He helps guys do their job and makes everyone better.
“He’s the leader of our defense and knows where everyone is supposed to be.”
That’s not as easy as it sounds as UNT moves to a new scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi, but it’s one Nakwaasah has enjoyed.
“The coaches have trust in me, putting me there,” Nakwaasah said. “My shoulders are big enough to take on that task, and the guys around me have a lot of trust in me. I’m confident.”
Nakwaasah had to travel a long road to reach that point.
“For me, the biggest thing is I walk by faith,” Nakwaasah said. “A lot of my confidence comes from that. I also have a tremendous support system. My family all came to see me and instilled confidence in me that I could come back from the injury and be stronger than before. That really helped.”
