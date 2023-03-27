LAS VEGAS — The more things change with North Texas, the more they stay the same — at least when it comes to storylines.
UNT is consistently asked about its pace of play because it stands out.
No one in the country plays slower than the Mean Green, which has made for a host of interesting matchups throughout the season. UNT’s showdown with Wisconsin in the semifinals of the National Invitation Tournament on Tuesday will be no different.
Wisconsin isn’t exactly a run-it-up-the-court team either.
It sets up for a grinder of a game at Orleans Arena, which is just fine with UNT.
“We are just trying to be as efficient as we can, honestly,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We’re not intentionally putting ourselves in a position where we want to play low possessions.”
It’s just worked out that way. UNT is sitting at No. 363 and last nationally with an average possession time of 21.3 seconds. The Mean Green also rank last in terms of possessions per 40 minutes at 58.9.
Playing at that pace has helped UNT stick at the top of the national leaders in scoring defense with an average of 55.7 points allowed per game.
Wisconsin isn’t too far back at 30th at 63.8 points allowed per game.
“We just have to continue to be us,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “Obviously Wisconsin plays in a similar type of way, but we can’t change who we are.”
UNT has pushed the pace a little more late in the season behind Perry and fellow guard Kai Huntsberry.
That approach caught the attention of Wisconsin coach Greg Gard.
“We’ve cautioned our guys, don’t get fooled by where they are in terms of pace of play because we have seen them be aggressive in transition,” Gard said. “If the door is open, they are going to take it. The guards are really good with Perry and Huntsberry.”
Perry: Conditioning key in performance
Perry hit what was UNT’s biggest shot so far in the NIT when he drilled a deep 3 in overtime to help push the Mean Green past Oklahoma State in the quarterfinals.
Leaving that shot short would have been easy to do considering Perry played 43 minutes in that game. He’s made a host of key shots late throughout the season and credited his conditioning for playing a key role.
“What we do on a day-to-day basis, it prepares you for moments like that,” Perry said. “You can’t get tired of those moments and that’s what coach Mac tells us. The best ones don’t get tired. They don’t get rattled.”
McCasland thought UNT had NIT potential
UNT has played some of its best basketball in the NIT.
The Mean Green rolled past Alcorn State and Sam Houston before pulling out its close win at Oklahoma State.
McCasland thought UNT had the potential to make a run as soon as the Mean Green fell to UAB in the Conference USA tournament.
“I knew this team loved each other and just needed another opportunity and some time,” McCasland said. “I tried to turn the page as quickly as possible.”
That approach paid dividends in UNT’s second straight appearance in the NIT. The Mean Green fell in the second round to Virginia in their NIT debut last year and are now in the midst of their deepest run in the event.
