UNT WWL art 11-1
Buy Now

North Texas running back Oscar Adaway III carries the ball in a loss to SMU earlier this season. Adaway was injured in UNT’s win over Western Kentucky on Saturday. UNT’s depth at the position will likely be vital the rest of the season.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas picked up its most important win of the season thus far on Saturday when the Mean Green rolled to a 40-13 win over Western Kentucky.

UNT has won three of its last four to move within a game of becoming bowl eligible at 5-4. Even more important, the Mean Green improved to 4-1 in Conference USA play, leaving them alone in second place behind UTSA in the league standings.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you