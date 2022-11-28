UNT WWL 11-28 art

North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale breaks free for a long run during UNT’s win over Rice on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.

 Zach Del Bello/UNT

North Texas coach Seth Littrell has talked about two aspects of his program continuously since he arrived at the school ahead of the 2016 season.

Littrell famously spoke about his desire for UNT to win its bowl game at the end of his first season and the importance of his program’s culture.

Seth Littrell mug

Seth Littrell

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Tags

Recommended for you