The North Texas women’s soccer team’s 65-match home conference unbeaten streak, which dates to 2008, came to end Sunday as the Mean Green lost 1-0 to Florida Atlantic at home.
The home conference match unbeaten streak is an NCAA women’s soccer Division I record.
The Mean Green (5-4-1, 1-1-0) conceded a very early seventh-minute goal to the Owls (5-3-2, 1-0-0) after failing to clear a ball out of their six-yard box. Despite the early goal, UNT’s defense still managed to keep FAU’s offense at bay as they took only four total shots in the whole match.
As the match progressed, UNT’s attack, which entered Sunday averaging three goals per match, struggled to get clean looks.
In the 80th minute the Mean Green thought they had scored the equalizer on a Summer Brown goal but it was waived off for offsides.
In the final seconds, Taylor Tufts struck a shot from the top of the box to the bottom right corner of the goal but was just wide of the post.
“This one hurts, because, I thought we were clearly the better team throughout the game but give them credit,” coach John Hedlund said. “They capitalized early on a miss clear and from there they did a great job defensively bunkering in and maintaining that 1-0 lead.”
“As far as the record of not losing a home conference game in over 10 years, I just want to thank all of the great players and coaches that were a part of that amazing streak,” Hedund added. “It’s a record that I’m very proud of and will probably stand for a long time in all sports.”