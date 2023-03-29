LAS VEGAS — Grant McCasland didn’t waste any time following North Texas’ loss to UAB in the Conference USA tournament earlier this month.
UNT’s coach walked into the locker room and immediately started talking about the opportunity the Mean Green were sure to have in the National Invitation Tournament after missing out on playing in the NCAA tournament.
“I went in there and tried to turn the page as quickly as I could,” McCasland said. “I love being with them and they love being with each other. I told them that we’re going to go win an NIT championship.”
UNT will get that chance on Thursday night against the same UAB team that edged the Mean Green 76-69 in the conference tournament and crushed their NCAA tournament hopes.
UNT (30-7) has been at its best ever since while rolling off four straight wins in the NIT, including a 56-54 win over Wisconsin in a thriller on Tuesday night.
UNT held the Badgers scoreless for the final 9:07 and closed on a 10-0 run to complete a comeback from a 14-point first-half deficit.
Florida Atlantic is in the Final Four, giving C-USA half the teams still playing in college basketball.
“We’ve been in every situation in conference,” UNT guard Tylor Perry said. “We don’t get rattled. We just have to stay us through the course of 40 minutes. That’s what we did tonight.”
The performance sets up UNT’s fourth showdown with UAB (29-9) this season.
The Mean Green won both regular season meetings with the Blazers, including an 82-79 double overtime win in Denton. UAB got its revenge when it held off a late UNT rally in the conference tournament.
The teams landed on the opposite sides of the 32-team NIT bracket and have been on course to renew what has developed into a heated rivalry ever since.
UAB guard Jordan “Jelly” Walker was named C-USA’s Preseason Player of the Year before Perry was named the top player in the league after the season.
Walker scored 32 points and added six rebounds and six assists in the Blazers win over UNT in the conference tournament and left little doubt Perry being named C-USA’s Player of the Year motivated him.
“It was absolutely upsetting to not be the Player of the Year,” Walker said. “I had a chip on my shoulder.”
UNT played in the first NIT semifinal and didn’t know whether it would face UAB or Utah Valley until long after its postgame press conference.
UAB coach Andy Kennedy and his players knew they would face UNT again following their win over Utah Valley and said they anticipate another battle.
“We know what they are going to do; they know what we are going to do,” Kennedy said. “The champion will come out of Conference USA with two teams that have had a lot of battles. It will be about the team that makes the most plays. They have dynamic playmakers, as do we.”
Perry has scored 83 points in the NIT, a total that ties him for the tournament lead with Justin Harmon of Utah Valley. Perry is averaging 17.2 points per game.
Walker has been mired in a shooting slump ever since the C-USA tournament and is just 18-for-68 from the field in the NIT. He’s still averaging 22.3 points per game.
The battle between Perry and Walker will be one to watch, but each team’s supporting cast will also play a key role. UNT has been without starting forward Abou Ousmane throughout the NIT while he attends to a family matter.
The Mean Green have continued to roll without him, thanks largely to Sissoko, who has stepped in and scored the game-winning points against Wisconsin on a short hook shot.
UNT will rely on him again when it faces UAB and 6-foot-11 center Trey Jemison.
“The absence of Ousmane changes the dynamic of their team,” Kennedy said. “They have to have other guys step up. To their credit, just like we have had different guys step up, they certainly have as well.”
The way both teams have played in the NIT sets up what figures to be an epic clash with the NIT title on the line.
The opportunity to play for a championship is exactly what McCasland and his players were hoping for after the Blazers knocked them off in the C-USA tournament.
“We’ve got to finish the job,” Perry said. “I can’t explain the words right now, or the feeling if we do cut those nets down on Thursday.
“I wouldn’t want to share any locker room with any other team than those guys, and I want that moment for them.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.