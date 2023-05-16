NORMAN, Okla. — UNT junior Vicente Marzilio continued play in the NCAA Norman Regional on Tuesday, shooting an even-par 72 to enter Wednesday's final round in a tie for 41st at 1-over par with 18 holes remaining. The top individual not on one of the advancing teams will advance to the NCAA Championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, on May 26-31.
Marzilio was 2-under on the front nine with birdies on 1, 3 and 8 and 2-over on the back nine.
The Argentina native earned an at-large bid and entered the tournament as the fourth-seeded individual.
"Vicente played solid today and got off to a great start," UNT coach Brad Stracke said. "Unfortunately, he had one three-putt on the day from 6 feet on 11 that hurt his momentum but he came back strong and barely missed a birdie on 12, then made birdie on 13. Vicente made some solid adjustments from his first round with his wedges, short game and putting. I'm looking forward to watching him go low tomorrow."
Marzilio will tee off at 10:01 a.m. Wednesday, and will be paired with Princeton's Jackson Fretty and Arkansas-Pine Bluff's Patrick Mwendapole for the final round.
