Mean Green

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Ashley Peters threw a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win as the North Texas softball team swept Florida Atlantic on the road Sunday.

“Gritty performance by this team to come in and sweep FAU on the road,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Ashley and [McKenzie Wagoner] were great in the circle and we played really good defense all weekend. I’m proud of the fight in this team.”

0
0
0
0
0