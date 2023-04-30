BOCA RATON, Fla. — Ashley Peters threw a complete-game shutout in a 1-0 win as the North Texas softball team swept Florida Atlantic on the road Sunday.
“Gritty performance by this team to come in and sweep FAU on the road,” coach Rodney DeLong said. “Ashley and [McKenzie Wagoner] were great in the circle and we played really good defense all weekend. I’m proud of the fight in this team.”
UNT (29-20, 14-7) recorded zero errors over the three-game set for the first time this season. UNT handed FAU (30-18, 12-9) its first sweep of the year while holding the Owls to two runs over 24 innings.
Peters (W, 12-8) was able to outduel three-time Conference USA Pitcher of the Week Gabby Sacco after both starters threw nine innings. In Peters’ 50th career start for UNT, she allowed no runs on three hits and no walks with four strikeouts.
Cierra Simon deposited the lone run of the afternoon on a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth. She finished the weekend with two runs, two RBIs and one home run.
Up next, the Mean Green face No. 7 Oklahoma State at Lovelace Stadium on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
