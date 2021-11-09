The highlight of most games inevitably comes sometime in the closing minutes. The game-winning shot or the defensive play that preserves a win is typically the moment to remember.
UNT’s season opener against Oklahoma Christian on Tuesday was a little different.
The best part came before the game when the Mean Green raised banners at the Super Pit to commemorate last season’s Conference USA tournament championship and an NCAA tournament appearance that included a win over Purdue.
What came after in an 84-53 season-opening win over Oklahoma Christian wasn’t too bad either.
Tylor Perry showed why UNT’s coaches and players have been excited about him for months and the Mean Green overcame a slow start on a historic night for Grant McCasland.
UNT’s coach picked up his 100th win at the Division I level.
“We played good enough at times, but you can see where we have a lot of growth and improvement to make,” McCasland said. “We are still figuring out how we are going to play.”
The assumption all along was that would be an ongoing process for the Mean Green entering the season.
UNT relied largely on the trio of Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons and James Reese last season. That trio helped lead the Mean Green win a C-USA title for the second straight year.
All three were long gone by the time UNT tipped off its season. The players who remained from last season all took part in the pregame ceremony to raise two new championship banners.
“We didn’t even know the banners were going up before the game,” said JJ Murray, one of those veterans. “To see them go up reminds us of what it takes to get there. It also gives the new guys motivation and sets an expectation for this year.”
The challenge for UNT this season is filling the void that trio of standouts left. Hamlet was last season’s C-USA tournament MVP.
The way UNT’s season-opener unfolded provided a glimpse of the direction the Mean Green may go. Five UNT players finished in double figures.
“Coach Mac preaches sharing the ball,” Murray said. “We trust each other and like playing together.”
Perry was among the newcomers who fit in from the jump. The JUCO transfer scored 22 points on just 10 shots from the field and went 5-for-7 from 3-point range.
McCasland praised Perry for the way he let the game come to him instead of forcing shots in his debut.
“My teammates believe in me,” Perry said. “My shots came off assists from them. Them having confidence in my gives me confidence in myself.”
It didn’t take long for UNT’s players to realize Perry had the hot hand. They were more than happy to get him the ball, largely because they believe he would do the same for them.
“Tylor had it going tonight,” Murray said. “It can be anyone’s night with our group. We have a strong belief in our teammates.”
Murray finished with career highs in both points (13) and rebounds (seven). Thomas Bell posted a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds.
UNT needed a while to get going against OCU. Moun’Tae Edmondson hit a 3 early in the first half that tied the game up at 14-14, forcing McCasland to take a timeout.
The Mean Green responded a short time later with a 12-2 run and took a 31-19 lead.
“It took us a while to settle in,” McCasland said. “You felt Thomas, Rubin [Jones] and Drez [Mardrez McBride] trying to find that balance between ‘Let’s go do it ourselves’ and getting other people involved. It took us a while to find our rhythm.”
That was no surprise on a night UNT continued to make the transition from the best season in program history to a new-look lineup.
“For our first game we played OK,” Murray said. “We’re capable of playing a lot better. It was good to learn from a win.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 84, Oklahoma Christian 53{/h3}
OKLAHOMA CHRISTIAN (0-1) – Madison 1-5 3-4 5 Walter 4-6 1-2 11, Johnson 5-13 1-1 11, Kenner 0-3 0-0 0, Tennial 5-7 0-0 10, Edmundson 3-5 1-2 10, Nimmer 2-6 0-0 4, Staten 1-3 0-1 2, Dykes 0-1 0-0 0, Schlup 0-0 0-0 0, Fuller 0-0 0-0 0, Toth 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-50 6-10 53.
NORTH TEXAS (1-0) – Bell 5-9 3-5 14, Ousmane 5-7 0-2 10, McBride 6-13 0-0 13, Murray 5-9 1-3 13, Jones 1-8 0-0 2, Perry 8-10 1-1 22, Wright 1-1 1-2 3, Scott 1-2 0-0 2, Browne 0-1 0-0 0, Zephir 1-1 0-0 2, Stone 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 34-62 6-13 84.
Halftime – UNT 42-27 Three-point goals – OCU 5-12 (Walter 2-4 Johnson 0-1, Kenner 0-1, Edmundson 3-4, Nimmer 0-1, Dykes 0-1) UNT 10-29 (Bell 1-3, McBride 1-7, Murray 2-5, Jones 0-5, Perry 5-7, Browne 0-1, Stone 1-1) Rebounds – OCU 27 (Tennial 6) UNT 37 (Bell 12) Assists – OCU 7 (Johnson 2) UNT 13 (two tied, 3) Total fouls – OCU 16, UNT 13. A – NA.