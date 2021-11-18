One of the oldest Dallas-area college basketball rivalries made its return on Thursday.
North Texas and UTA, its neighbor to the south, have played a host of thrillers over the course of what is now 57 meetings, dating to 1974.
The latest edition wasn’t one of them.
One great defensive stretch by UNT in a 64-36 win over UTA on Thursday was all it took to ensure that.
The Mean Green (2-1) held the Mavericks (1-3) scoreless for more than eight minutes in the first half. UNT was in cruise control from that point on in a bounce-back win.
The Mean Green came into the night looking to rebound after a loss to Buffalo on Monday. UNT had a chance to post a big win over the preseason favorite in the MAC but let a late lead slip away and fell 69-66.
“It’s always good to bounce back,” UNT forward Thomas Bell said. “Monday’s game stuck with everyone. It stuck with me. That is a game we should have won. We didn’t close out the last six minutes.”
UNT didn’t have to worry about closing out the Mavericks, not after taking care of business early.
The only drama late in the second half was if UNT would break the program record for the lowest number of points allowed in a Division I game. The Mean Green set the program record of 33 last season in a win over UTEP and appeared as if they might better that mark.
The Mavericks made just enough of a push late with UNT’s reserves in the game to avoid ending up in the Mean Green’s record book. Shemar Wilson hit a free throw with 2:05 left to push UTA past the point of going down in infamy.
“Our defense was everywhere we were supposed to be,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We were dialed in.
“They are trying to get an identity and figure out their pieces. We wanted to make them do what they are not good at individually. It was a personnel game. We locked in on taking away their strengths.”
UTA didn’t hit its first shot from the field until Brandyn Talbot connected on a 3-pointer at the 15:01 mark of the first half to pull the Mavericks within 8-3. UTA didn’t hit another shot from the field until Jack Hoibert hit a jumper at the 6:57 mark.
UNT was up 26-5 at that point and had control of the game. UTA came into the night off a heartbreaking loss to Abilene Christian on Tuesday.
The Mavericks appeared to have the game won before ACU hit a contested 3-pointer to extend the game to overtime, where the Wildcats pulled away.
“Anytime you lose on a buzzer [beater] can be really deflating,” McCasland said. “I was proud of our guys because I thought the beginning of the game was going to be important. Could we separate and set the tone that they were not going to be in the ballgame?”
UNT did just that in the first half. The Mavericks hit just four shots from the field, while UNT hit eight 3s.
“We executed what we work on every day,” Bell said of UNT’s defense. “The coaches put a plan together. We have to go out and execute. It’s the same thing every night — consistency and effort.”
Bell made sure that effort paid off by leading the Mean Green with 19 points. Tylor Perry came off the bench to add 12 points and Abou Ousmane chipped in 11 points and seven rebounds.
Bell hit three 3s and bounced back from a tough shooting night against Buffalo in which he missed all six of his shots from behind the arc.
“Thomas was in the gym after we lost to Buffalo and back in the gym at 7:30 the next morning,” McCasland said. “I knew he would respond. His work ethic is crazy.”
McCasland was also pleased with the performance of Ousmane, who went 4-for-8 from the field while facing an elite shot blocker in Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu. The 6-foot-9 sophomore came into the night with eight blocks in three games. He added four more against UNT, but Ousmane was still effective in the paint.
“I put in the work,” Ousmane said. “It’s showing now.”
Thursday’s game was the first between UNT and UTA since the 2019-20 season.
McCasland is hoping it won’t be the last between the area rivals
“I don’t like playing coach Young because he is a friend, but we need to play UTA every year,” McCasland said of UTA coach Greg Young. “We tried to play last year, but it didn’t work out in their schedule. We would love to continue the series. It’s important for these local games of interest to be played.”