Saturday was supposed to mark one of the most important and challenging home games of North Texas’ season.
It’s not often the Mean Green have a chance to host a team like Nevada.
COVID-19 issues within the Wolf Pack’s program prevented that game from being played, forcing the Mean Green to settle for what it could get in terms of a late-minute game.
UNT ended up with a game against LSU-Shreveport and rolled to a 73-35 win. The Pilots play at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics level.
“It was disappointing to not play Nevada,” UNT guard Rubin Jones said. “You want to play top schools, but we still had to play 40 minutes. We talked about that.”
UNT (4-3) did just that. The Mean Green got off to a bit of a slow start but used a 9-1 run to build a double-digit lead in the first half.
UNT never looked back in its second straight win.
The opportunity is one UNT had, thanks largely to the program’s ties with LSUS. UNT athletic director Wren Baker worked with Kyle Blankenship, the Pilots’ head coach, when both were at Rogers State.
The schools had discussed playing the last few years but weren’t able to work a game into their schedules. UNT officials quickly got in contact with LSUS when Nevada backed out of Saturday’s game.
UNT was desperate to find a game this weekend to avoid a long layoff. UNT beat Drake on Nov. 28 and didn’t have another game scheduled until its date with UMass on Dec. 11. That layoff was far too long for UNT’s liking.
“We appreciate Kyle [Blankenship] and LSU Shreveport making this happen on such short notice,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “They were extremely competitive. They bussed up this morning, got after us defensively and made it hard on us early.”
UNT had too much firepower for the Pilots (4-5) to overcome.
Jones scored 14 points and was one of three UNT players to finish in double figures. Freshman forward Aaron Scott posted a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Thomas Bell also scored 10 points.
What might have been the best aspect of the way the game played out for UNT was that it jumped out to an early lead and was able to dip deep into its bench.
The Mean Green had 12 players score.
“It was big to get all of our players in,” Scott said. “Our starters have played a lot of minutes. It was good to get them rest and get everyone else in.”
McCasland felt like he didn’t have much of a choice other than to lean on his starters early in the season. The Mean Green have faced Kansas, Buffalo, Miami and Drake.
“We have had to play a core group of guys because our schedule is tough,” McCasland said. “But we have a lot of guys who can help us. How do you get them experience? Our schedule has not favored that. We didn’t have a margin for error to go deeper into our bench.”
UNT finally got the chance to get its reserves on the floor after a slow start.
The Mean Green went just 2-for-13 from behind the arc and shot 33% (11 of 33) from the floor in the first half.
LSU Shreveport didn’t fair much better and hit just one of its 11 shots from 3-point range and trailed the Mean Green 28-12 at the break.
UNT turned the tide in the second half, when it hit seven 3s and shot 53.8% (14 of 26) from the floor.
“In the first half we weren’t in a flow,” Scott said. “Coach Mac gave us a pep talk at half time. We came out with energy in the second half and started to hit shots.”
UNT didn’t need to hit many with the way it dominated the game defensively. Royce Hunter scored nine points to lead the Pilots, who shot just 22.8% (13 of 57) from the field for the game.
The Pilots didn’t offer nearly the game the Mean Green were expecting from Nevada.
That didn’t matter to UNT, which was just happy to play after its game against the Wolf Pack was called off.
“We got what we needed,” McCasland said. “Outside of a slow start and not playing well offensively the first half, we were able to bring energy, win and no one got hurt.”
{h3 style=”text-align: center;”}North Texas 73, LSU Shreveport 35{/h3}
LSU SHREVEPORT (4-5) – Norman 3-6 0-1 7, Hunter 4-14 0-0 9, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Boyd 1-13 4-4 6, White 1-7 0-0 2, Jones 1-8 1-2 4, Henry 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Francis 3-8 1-3 7.
NORTH TEXAS (4-3) – Bell 4-8 1-2 10, Ousmane 2-5 1-3 5, McBride 3-10 0-0 8, Murray 2-3 0-0 5, Jones 5-10 1-2 14, Scott 2-5 6-8 10, Perry 1-4 2-2 5, Simmons 2-3 0-0 4, Stone 1-6 0-0 2, Wright 0-2 2-2 2, Browne 2-2 0-0 5, Zephir 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 29-59 14-21 73.
Halftime – UNT 28-12 Three-point goals – LSUS 3-22 (Norman 1-2, Hunter 1-7, Boyd 0-7, White 0-1, Jones 1-4, Henry 0-1) UNT 9-26 (Bell 1-3, McBride 2-7, Murray 1-2, Jones 3-4, Scott 0-2, Perry 1-4, Stone 0-3, Browne 1-1) Fouled out – White Rebounds – LSUS 28 (Norman 6) UNT 53 (Scott 12) Assists – LSUS 4 (Two tied, 2) UNT 15 (Two tied, 4) Total fouls – LSUS 14, UNT 11 A – 2,700.