Austin Aune arrived at North Texas’ postgame press conference on Saturday night wearing a white T-shirt with “2022 bowl season, bowl bound” printed across the front.
UNT’s quarterback and the rest of his teammates broke those shirts out following a 52-14 blowout win over Florida International at Apogee Stadum that gave the Mean Green the sixth win they needed to ensure their postseason future.
That goal seemed a long way off just a few weeks ago after UNT was blown out by UNLV and lost to Memphis to fall to 2-3.
“We always knew we had a good team,” Aune said. “We had to put it together. We went through some growing pains. I had to develop as a quarterback.
“When we’re good on all three phases, we’re a good football team. Everyone believes that.”
UNT (6-4) certainly made a convincing case while improving to 5-1 in Conference USA play. Wining a sixth game assured UNT of playing in the postseason for the sixth time in seven seasons under Seth Littrell.
Beating FIU (4-5, 2-3) also kept the Mean Green in the thick of the race for a spot in the C-USA championship game.
UNT came into the day alone in second place in the league standings. C-USA eliminated its divisions this season and will send its top two teams to the league title game.
The Mean Green moved closer to securing one of those spots with its win over FIU.
UNT has two games remaining. The Mean Green will travel to UAB next week and finish the season at home against Rice.
UTSA remained unbeaten in C-USA play at 5-0 after surviving a double-overtime game with UAB on Saturday and is a game up on UNT.
“We’re peaking at the right time,” UNT coach Seth Littrell said. “I knew coming in and through some of those early games we were going to have a good football team. It was about our mentality on game day and preparation.
“The last few weeks, we have started to play good ball.”
Aune led the way for UNT while throwing for a career high 414 yards and five touchdowns. Four different receivers caught touchdown passes for UNT.
The Mean Green’s defense was just as effective while holding an FIU team that had scored 76 points in its last two games combined in check.
The Panthers managed just 40 yards on their first six possessions combined.
“We are being coached right, are getting in the right gaps and not having miscommunication,” UNT safety Logan Wilson said. “We set the tone early in the game defensively.”
Aune has his receivers quickly capitalized. The former Argyle standout threw for 384 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone to help UNT jump out to 45-14 halftime lead. Aune’s previous high was 382 yards in a game against Charlotte in 2020.
“Austin did a lot of great things,” Littrell said. “His vision of the field is good. He is throwing the deep ball as well as he has.”
Jyaire Shorter caught two passes, both of which went for touchdowns, in the first half.
Aune set the tone for the game when he dropped back and found tight end Jake Roberts for a 70-yard gain on the first play of the game. Ayo Adeyi scored two plays later on a 2-yard run.
The rout was on at that point.
UNT scored on six of its first seven possessions.
Ikaika Ragsdale scored on a 6-yard pass from Aune that put UNT up 38-0 late in the first half.
“Coach really emphasized coming out and handling business,” UNT wide receiver Jordan Smart said. “The team we played today was on a good streak and had confidence. It was important to handle business.”
FIU got on the board late in the first half when E.J. Wilson Jr. scored on a 2-yard run. The Panthers capitalized on one of UNT’s few mistakes of the first half a short time later.
Linebacker Reggie Peterson intercepted an Aune pass and returned it 75 yards. UNT wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin ran Peterson down and forced a fumble that defensive back Adrian Cole picked up and took the last four yards for a touchdown.
UNT answered with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Aune to Shorter and cruised from there. The Mean Green broke out their bowl T-shirts a short time later after winning for the fourth time in their last five games.
Becoming bowl eligible looked like a distant goal for UNT not all that long ago. It became a reality Saturday night.
“I knew we could get to this point,” Littrell said. “We faced some adversity I wish we didn’t have to go through, but as long as you grow from it, learn from it and get better, it can really help you in the back end.”
That was certainly the case Saturday when UNT secured its bowl future and bolstered its chances of playing in the C-USA title game.