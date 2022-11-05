UNT-FIU main
North Texas head coach Seth Littrell (2nd from right) watches wide receiver Jordan Smart  run down the sideline for a 56-yard touchdown during the Mean Green's win over Florida International on Saturday at Apogee Stadium. 

 Al Key/DRC

Austin Aune arrived at North Texas’ postgame press conference on Saturday night wearing a white T-shirt with “2022 bowl season, bowl bound” printed across the front.

UNT’s quarterback and the rest of his teammates broke those shirts out following a 52-14 blowout win over Florida International at Apogee Stadum that gave the Mean Green the sixth win they needed to ensure their postseason future.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

