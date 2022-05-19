North Texas got off to quite a start in the championship game of the Conference USA tournament against Western Kentucky last week.
Lexi Cobb walked in the bottom of the first before Molly Rainey and Tayla Evans followed with back-to-back home runs.
The Mean Green were off and running at that point in a performance that illustrates perhaps their biggest strength heading into an opening-round game against Nebraska in the Stillwater Regional of the NCAA tournament on Friday.
UNT finished with 11 hits and four home runs in a 9-0 win over the Hiltoppers that sent the Mean Green on to the postseason for the first time. And it wasn’t just UNT’s big boppers who contributed in a game that sent the Mean Green on to face Nebraska at 5 p.m.
Eight of the nine players in the lineup posted hits, six scored and four drove in runs.
UNT has had some good lineups in its first three seasons under coach Rodney DeLong but nothing like this year’s group.
“This is definitely our best lineup top to bottom,” DeLong said. “It makes us tough. We always hope the wind is blowing out. In year’s past, we would hope the wind wasn’t blowing out when we played Power Five conference teams. We want it to blow out now. We think it’s to our advantage.”
UNT broke the program record for home runs in a season of 54 weeks ago and heads into this week’s regional with 69. The Mean Green hit nine home runs in three games in the C-USA tournament and are well on their way to setting a new record for team batting average in a season.
UNT is hitting .298, well above the program record of .285 set in 2020. Five of the nine players who are projected to start in the Mean Green’s game against Nebraska are hitting over. 300.
“We put on a show against two of the best teams in conference,” Sydney Ingle said of the 20-run outburst UNT put together in wins over Louisiana Tech and Western Kentucky in its final two games of the C-USA tournament. “We will see pitching that is a little better this week, but I don’t think anyone is going to shut us down with the way we are swinging the bat.”
UNT has leaned on a loaded sophomore class of 10 players throughout the season. Five of those players are in the Mean Green’s regular batting lineup and helped power a late-season surge that has seen UNT score 43 runs in its last five games.
“Part of it is progression,” DeLong said. “A lot of kids in our lineup were freshmen a year ago and are coming into their own.
“They went through the grow-up phase that an athlete goes through. That’s a big part of it. They understand the strike zone, their limitations and have worked hard all year.”
That work had paid off in the C-USA tournament, when UNT’s depth was evident.
First baseman Kailey Gamble was a first-team All-C-USA selection after leading UNT in home runs (15), RBIs (49) and slugging percentage (.746) in the regular season.
Gamble endured a rare slump in the conference tournament when she posted just one hit, a home run against WKU.
That didn’t matter because the rest of UNT’s lineup produced. Rainey was named the tournament MVP after going 6-for-9 with two home runs and eight RBIs. Fellow outfielder Lexi Cobb went 8-for-10 and scored eight runs.
“From one to nine, we are pretty stacked,” second baseman Mikayla Smith said. “Coach DeLong knows how to put a lineup together. When your whole lineup hits, it’s intimidating for the other team.”
Smith hits in the bottom third of UNT’s lineup with Ingle and shortstop Cierra Simon. All three have been coming on late in the season.
Ingle had five hits in the conference tournament. Simon added four hits. Smith slugged a two-run home run in UNT’s win over Louisiana Tech.
“Cierra and I are not big home run hitters, but this last week we got on base, which led to three-run home runs,” Ingle said. “Getting on base and getting more than solo home runs is big for us.”
UNT hit seven home runs that scored at least two runs during the C-USA tournament, thanks largely to the depth of its lineup.
That depth has UNT on a roll heading into the regional tournament.
“I feel good about how we are playing,” Smith said. “With the way we are playing, there is no reason we can’t go in and win this regional.”