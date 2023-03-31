Rubin Jones stepped out of a charter bus late Friday afternoon with a smile spread across his face and a net around his neck.
Tylor Perry followed a few steps behind with the trophy North Texas brought home after beating UAB in the championship game of the National Invitation Tournament late Thursday night in Las Vegas.
“It’s absolutely sunk in,” Perry said while holding the championship trophy. “We’re happy to be back in Denton with the students, the fans, our school and the community as a whole. It’s a feeling you can’t explain. We get to share it with our fans.”
That opportunity is helping UNT’s players navigate a time of change for the program. Coach Grant McCasland would typically have been one of the first people off the bus and the first to answer questions about his team’s latest accomplishment.
McCasland will be filling that role at Texas Tech now after the school officially announced him as its new coach Friday.
McCasland and the Mean Green parted ways after the NIT. UNT’s players headed back to Denton with the NIT trophy and the net they cut down that Jones wore. McCasland and his family landed in Lubbock.
About a dozen UNT students and fans turned out to greet the Mean Green when they arrived back at Denton Enterprise Airport on Friday afternoon.
“We’re proud of coach,” Perry said. “He’s very deserving. Texas Tech is getting a good person to lead their program. I wish him the best and hope he has a great career going forward. I know he will because of the type of coach he is. He left some big shoes to fill.”
Ross Hodge, UNT’s associate head coach, is set to become the school’s next head coach, barring an unforeseen change of plans in the next few days.
UNT issued a statement from athletic director Jared Mosley on Friday.
“We are grateful to Coach Grant McCasland for the last six seasons leading the Mean Green program,” Mosley said. “He established a program that has won championships, reached new postseason heights, and brought many moments of excitement to Mean Green fans. He and his family will be missed in Denton, but we are excited about the foundation that has been built and what is to come for UNT Basketball.”
Senior guard Kai Huntsberry won’t be around for that future after using his final season of collegiate eligibility this year. He joined the Mean Green as a graduate transfer this year and helped McCasland continue to build UNT’s program.
He expects the Mean Green to continue their rise.
“The guys who are still here are going to do great,” Huntsberry said. “All the people here are amazing down to the team managers.”
UNT’s coaches and players consistently talked about the importance of the chemistry they created this season. They reflected on what they built again following their win over UAB.
“We talked in the locker room, told stories about the season and how much we appreciate and love each other,” Perry said. “You can’t put a price on that. The celebration isn’t over yet. It just started last night.”
UNT’s players attributed that chemistry largely to McCasland. It became apparent late in the season that McCasland was likely headed to Texas Tech, where he spent time as the Red Raiders’ director of operations early in his career.
McCasland’s impending departure never became a distraction.
“Coach’s focus never wavered,” Perry said. “He came in and did his job. That is who he is as a person. We couldn’t be more thankful for him. It would have been easy to get sidetracked, but he didn’t. He believed in us. I’m thankful for him.”
UNT’s players are excited to see what’s next for McCasland as he moves on to Texas Tech.
“Coach is an amazing person,” Huntsberry said. “I’m excited to see how he does.”
McCasland leaves behind a significant legacy at UNT. The Mean Green won the first NCAA tournament game in program history when it beat Purdue in 2021, won the College Basketball Invitational in 2018 and also took home three Conference USA titles in six seasons.
The interest in UNT’s program increased in McCasland’s time in Denton, creating a new generation of fans. Some of those fans turned out to greet the team on Friday.
“I am a big supporter of the team,” Daniel Sanchez said. “We have won a championship in all four years I have been here.”
UNT’s players believe that run of success under McCasland has changed the program for good.
“The Mean Green have become a powerhouse in a lot of people’s eyes,” Perry said. “The standard was set a few years ago and won’t change anytime soon.”
