North Texas coach Jalie Mitchell calls a play from the sideline during the Mean Green's loss to Tulsa in the Women's National Invitation Tournament at the Super Pit last season. UNT released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday.
North Texas will look to build on its run to the Women’s National Invitation Tournament last season in the comfortable confines of the Super Pit early this fall.
UNT released its 2022-23 schedule on Thursday, a slate that is highlighted by an early homestand. The Mean Green will play four of their first five regular season games at home following an exhibition at the Super Pit against Texas A&M International on Nov. 3.
UNT will face Louisiana and Montana State on Nov. 25 and Nov. 27 as part of a Thanksgiving tournament at the Super Pit.
The Mean Green will look to build momentum during that early homestand before a seven-game road trip that includes a trip to Washington, D.C., to face Howard and Georgetown.
UNT will open Conference C-USA play with a two-game road trip to Florida Atlantic and Florida International from Dec. 29-31.
The Mean Green will play home-and-home series with each of C-USA’s other schools after the membership in the league changed over the summer when Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion left the league for the Sun Belt.
UNT finished 17-13 last season, including a 10-7 mark in C-USA. The Mean Green’s 17 wins in the regular season earned them their first WNIT berth since 2002.
UNT fell to Tulsa in the first round and will look to build on their run to the postseason behind second-team All-C-USA selection Quincy Noble and fellow returning starter Jaylen Mallard.
