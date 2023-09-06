UNT receiver Blair Conwright started bowling during the pandemic, has been rolling the with hobby ever since

Blair Conwright never forgot the gesture North Texas coach Eric Morris made back when the wide receiver was putting his name on the recruiting map at Lubbock Coronado.
Morris was Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator at the time, recruited Conwright and met with him on his official visit to talk ball, just not the type of ball one would expect.
“I had a good relationship with coach Morris and like that he is really competitive,” Conwright said. “We went bowling, and even that was very competitive. I like that in a coach.”
Conwright isn’t just a baller on the field, he’s also one on the lanes as a bowler, a hobby he picked up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The TCU graduate transfer has his own bowling shoes, a couple of bowling balls and a high score of 267.
Conwright’s trip to the lanes with Morris in Lubbock years ago is a big reason the 5-foot-11 speedster will be a part of UNT’s plans to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Cal on Saturday when the Mean Green take on Florida International in Miami.
UNT brought in Conwright to bolster its wide receiver corps as it moves to the four-wide spread offense Morris has used throughout his career.
UNT’s hope is Conwright and the rest of its complementary wide receivers break out after a tough outing in its 58-21 loss to the Golden Bears.
Ja’Mori Maclin caught four passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns, and Roderic Burns added four receptions for 27 yards.
UNT didn’t have another player catch more than one pass or post more than 12 receiving yards on a day it finished with 184 yards through the air.
Conwright was targeted just once and shut out.
It was a surprising outcome after Morris, his wide receivers and quarterback Stone Earle consistently touted UNT’s depth and talent at the position throughout the preseason.
“We have a great wide receiver room, the best I’ve ever been around,” Earle said. “Seeing how explosive these guys are, you know that you just need to get the ball into their hands and let them work.”
UNT’s coaches took one look at how they utilized that talented batch of receivers in the Mean Green’s opener and vowed to do just that every chance they get the rest of the season.
“That was one of our notes coming back. Blair only played 16 or 17 snaps,” Morris said. “We’ve got to get him on the field more. We need to get the ball into his hands as well as to Jordan Smart and Kaylon Horton. We want to be creative and find ways to get those playmakers the ball in space.”
An intriguing option
What makes Blair an intriguing option as UNT looks to add weapons to its offense is his experience at the highest levels of college football.
It’s not often UNT has a player who saw the field in the national championship game.
Conwright spent four seasons at TCU, earned his degree and played in the Horned Frogs’ loss to Georgia to cap the 2022 college football season.
“I’ll always remember that run to the national championship game, my teammates and all the fun we had,” Conwright said. “The time we spent outside of football throughout the season with everyone is something I will never forget.”
Conwright started one game against Iowa State during TCU’s run to the title game and caught five passes for 63 yards on the season.
He finished with 39 catches for 552 yards and three touchdowns at TCU.
“TCU had plans that didn’t align with mine,” Conwright said. “I was there for four years and got my degree. It was time for me to move on. I enjoyed all four of my years at TCU. I’m still friends with everyone there and the coaching staff.”
Morris was headed into his first season at UNT when Conwright hit the transfer market. The connections Conwright shares with Morris made him an obvious recruiting target for UNT.
Morris grew up in Shallowater, in the shadows of Texas Tech, where Conwright’s mother, Carolyn Thompson, was a star basketball player.
“I’ve known the family forever,” Morris said. “His dad used to referee when I was playing basketball. He T-ed me up one time for talking trash. He has a great family and is a great kid.”
UNT lost three of its top five receivers to transfer after last season. Jyaire Shorter, who led UNT with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2022, was a hot commodity and landed at Auburn.
Tight ends Jake Roberts and Var’Keyes Gumms transferred to Baylor and Arkansas, respectively.
Morris is confident in what UNT has to work with as far as receivers go despite those losses.
“I have never thought we lost a lot,” Morris said. “Shorter never practiced while I was here and wasn’t a part of our plans.”
Texas Tech transfer Trey Cleveland and Damon Ward Jr., a veteran who came up with several key catches last season, are among receivers UNT is depending on to diversify its passing game.
Conwright is among those players and has one of the more intriguing side interests among UNT players.
Rolling with a new hobby
Options were limited for Conwright’s family when it came to finding ways to spend time during the pandemic.
They found their outlet at the local bowling center.
“That was all me and my family really did,” Conwright said. “We would go five times a week before they shut down the lanes. I got pretty good at it.
“It doesn’t take much athletic ability. It takes touch and skill. I liked learning about it.”
Conwright hasn’t had much of an opportunity to work on his bowling game since he arrived at UNT.
He’s been too busy refining his talents as a wide receiver and finding his place with the Mean Green. He fit in from the start.
“Blair will help us stretch the field and can also win in man coverage,” Burns said. “He gives us a different kind of player in the room.”
He also brings a little bit of personality.
“Blair’s a funny guy,” Burns said. “We’re always cracking jokes. He’s a little weird but in a good way.”
Conwright quickly settled in at UNT and in Denton. He lives near the Square downtown.
“There are a lot of cool coffee shops and so many places other than the typical restaurants you see. Denton also has a Buc-ee’s, which is cool,” Conwright said of the popular gas station.
He credited his new teammates for quickly taking him in.
“The guys here have been very open,” Conwright said. “It was easy for me to come in, make friends and join a new family.”
He has confidence that UNT’s wide receivers — the part of that family he is closest to — will quickly come together after the Mean Green’s season opener.
“We can be one of the best wide receiver groups in the conference,” Conwright said. “Our depth will help us more than anything. If one person goes down, another person will come out there without us losing anything.
“We are a tight group, one of the tightest I have ever been around.”
Conwright might even invite a few of them to go bowling once he has time to find one in Denton where he can relax and refine his game.
“I bowl anytime I can with friends,” Conwright said. “I try to get them to come out, but they don’t really enjoy it like I do. They’re bowling in the 130s and I’m in the 200s. I ruin it for them.”
