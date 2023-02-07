Mazin Richards for returning production
North Texas defensive end Mazin Richards posted 78 tackles last season and is among a host of veteran players set to return in 2023.

 Manny Flores/Advanced Images of Texas

Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers took a long, hard look at North Texas’ roster before he decided to continue his career with the Mean Green.

Rogers was one of the hot commodities on the transfer market and had plenty of options.

Chandler Rogers mug

Chandler Rogers

BRETT VITO

