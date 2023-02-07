Former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback Chandler Rogers took a long, hard look at North Texas’ roster before he decided to continue his career with the Mean Green.
Rogers was one of the hot commodities on the transfer market and had plenty of options.
“UNT has everyone coming back,” Rogers said shortly after he committed. “They’re not in a rebuilding phase.”
Rogers isn’t alone in that evaluation.
ESPN conducts an annual study to measure the returning production for each team in college football.
UNT comes in at No. 20 this year and fourth among teams that will play in the American Athletic Conference next season with 74% of its production returning. The Mean Green have 76% of their offensive production back as well as 71% of their defensive production.
Only Florida Atlantic (No. 3), Temple (No. 10) and Navy (No. 17) rank higher when it comes to the amount of production they are bringing back among teams in UNT’s new league.
UNT’s rank isn’t particularly surprising. The Mean Green are set to return their top four running backs and five of their top six receivers in terms of catches.
Roderic Burns caught 40 passes for 676 yards and a touchdowns last season, while Ayo Adeyi rushed for 807 yards and four touchdowns.
Linebacker Larry Nixon III and defensive end Mazin Richards ranked second and fourth among UNT players in tackles last season at 104 and 78, respectively, and are also set to return.
The question for UNT is if all that returning production will translate into a successful debut season for Eric Morris.
The former Washington State offensive coordinator took over a team that finished 7-7 last season after falling to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
UNT didn’t lose much in the way of production, but it did see two players who accounted for a whole lot of it did leave the program.
Linebacker KD Davis was named Conference USA’s Defensive Player of the Year and went on to finish with 137 tackles on the season. He’ll go down as one of the best players in program history after setting the UNT record for career tackles at 426.
UNT also lost quarterback Austin Aune after he declared for the NFL draft. Aune was an honorable mention all-conference selection after throwing for 3,547 yards and a program record 33 touchdowns last season.
Aune was one of the more divisive figures in recent program history due to his background as an older player and because he essentially took over for program legend Mason Fine. No one was going to live up to what Fine accomplished.
UNT also lost a few other key players, including defensive backs Sean-Thomas Faulkner, Quinn Whitlock and DeShawn Gaddie, who transferred to Ole Miss.
Those players all leave holes in UNT’s lineup. More players could elect to depart following spring practice.
What we do know now is that UNT will have a ton of production back next season.
The hope is that returning production translates into a successful debut season for Morris.
