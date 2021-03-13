FRISCO — Javion Hamlet ran straight toward North Texas fans who filled the stands at the Ford Center and cleared the scorers table with one leap.
The senior came to North Texas with one goal in mind, guiding the Mean Green back to the NCAA tournament.
Hamlet did just that on Saturday night, hitting a floater in the lane with 13 seconds left in overtime that lifted UNT to a 61-57 win over Western Kentucky in the final of the Conference USA tournament.
UNT rallied from a seven-point deficit late in the second half and knocked off WKU, which was playing in its third straight C-USA championship game, setting off a huge celebration in front of supporters who had made the short trip from Denton.
Hamlet pointed to the stands as he was mobbed by teammates.
The Mean Green, the No. 3 seed from the West, won four games in four days to clinch an NCAA tournament berth. UNT (17-9) became the first team to pull off the feat in the C-USA tournament since Houston in 2010.
The Mean Green clinched their first NCAA tournament since that same season with their win over the Hilltoppers, the No. 1 seed from the East Division.
Hamlet scored 20 points and was named the tournament MVP.
“He believes in himself,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “He is the toughest dude on the floor. The guys believe in him.”
UNT’s win came exactly four years after the school announced it had hired McCasland to take over a program coming off an 8-22 season. The Mean Green hadn’t finished with a winning record in five years when he arrived.
McCasland immediately guided UNT to a 20-win season and the College Basketball Invitational title. The Mean Green went on to win at least 20 games in each of McCasland’s first three seasons and won the C-USA regular season title a year ago.
UNT was the top seed entering last season’s C-USA tournament that was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We didn’t get to experience the NCAA tournament,” forward Zachary Simmons said. “The whole team was hungry for it.”
That hunger helped carry UNT through the offseason and a rough ride though the weeks leading up to this week’s conference tournament. UNT had eight games canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and lost its last three games before the conference tournament.
Those tough times were all worth it when UNT came through in a tight spot in the C-USA final behind Hamlet, whose father was in the stands.
“It’s a blessing,” Hamlet said. “I want to thank God, my coaches and my teammates.”
UNT appeared as if it would cruise after blitzing WKU (20-7) from the opening tip, running out to a 17-0 lead.
“We needed that run,” McCasland said. “We looked a little fatigued in the second half.”
Hamlet calmly pulled up and hit a 3 to get the Mean Green started on that run. UNT went on to hit three shots from deep in its opening run that Mardrez McBride capped with a pair of free throws.
That lead evaporated in the second half after McBride hit a 3 to put UNT up 39-29.
UNT went ice cold and went more than eight minutes without scoring. WKU capitalized and took a 48-41 lead on three Josh Anderson free throws with 2:57 left.
Anderson led UNT with 14 points and was WKU’s best offensive player on a night when star center Charles Bassey struggled. The junior posted a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, but went just 3 of 12 from the field.
Of the mood as UNT huddled when it trailed late, McCasland said: “There was a concern, but there was a togetherness. It starts with Javion. He just keeps saying, ‘We’re going to win.’”
The Mean Green gave themselves that opportunity when they scored the last seven points of regulation. McBride hit a 3 to force overtime.
“We had new life in overtime,” McBride said. “That energized us.”
Thomas Bell added another 3 in overtime to put UNT up 55-53.
“When come up to the office at 8 at night and Thomas is shooting 3s and making them,” McCasland said. “The dude deserves to shoot.”
Hamlet did the rest, scoring six points in overtime, including the runner that put UNT up for good.
WKU went to Tavion Hollingsworth on its final possession. Bell came up with the block and James Reese iced the game with two free throws.
Those free throws completed UNT’s journey from where the Mean Green started when McCasland arrived to the NCAA tournament.
“It took a bigger level of belief from everyone to put ourselves in this position,” McCasland said.
UNT hasn’t been in that position in more than a decade.
Now the Mean Green are dancing for just the fourth time in program history, thanks largely to their veteran players who were there through UNT’s long climb after McCasland was hired to take over the program.
“It was Javion and Zach willing us to win,” McCasland said. “We knew they would deliver.”
Hamlet was one of the first players who signed on for a rebuild under McCasland that began four years ago.
“That press conference felt gloomy,” McCasland said. “It was like people have heard this before.
“We wanted people to believe as much as we did.”
Hamlet and Bell came to UNT because they believed in McCasland. They were rewarded for that faith on Saturday, when UNT completed its journey up from the depths it had sunk to before McCasland arrived.
“It’s amazing and feels kind of surreal,” Simmons said. “This is what we worked for, especially after we couldn’t do it last year.”