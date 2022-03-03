North Texas’ chance to win the Conference USA West Division title seemed all but dead late Thursday night.
The Mean Green trailed UTSA by seven with 3:32 left. The Roadrunners had all the momentum and a chance to hand their bitter rivals a loss.
UNT needed to put together a nearly perfect closing stretch to recover.
That was just what the Mean Green did in a 53-51 win at the Super Pit.
UNT closed on a 9-0 run behind a few key plays from Quincy Noble and Madison Townley.
“We all decided that we were going to fight for the 50-50 balls,” Townley said of the closing stretch. “The last three minutes were about team offense and team defense. We got the stops and got the foul calls we needed. We made the free throws that mattered.”
The Mean Green will head into a game against UTEP on Saturday at the Super Pit with their championship hopes still alive as a result. UNT (15-11, 9-7 C-USA) can finish 10-7 in C-USA play win a win over the Miners.
Louisiana Tech is 10-7 after pulling out a win over Old Dominion on Wednesday and will host UAB on Saturday.
UNT has played one fewer game after its showdown with Southern Miss late last month was canceled due to weather related travel issues.
The Mean Green can win the division if they beat UTEP and Louisiana Tech falls at UAB.
UNT coach Jalie Mitchell wouldn’t even talk about that possibility after her team won for the seventh time in eight games.
Her focus was entirely on what UNT did down the stretch to pull out a win over UTSA and on how the Mean Green can build on it heading into their final game of the regular season.
“It was a tough win,” Mitchell said. “A lot of things we talked about in timeouts and even before the game — being tough, physical and getting on the floor — a lot of it showed up. It wasn’t pretty, but we got it done.”
UTSA (6-21, 3-13) had seemingly put UNT away when Jayden Pimentel hit a jumper with 3:32 left to put the Roadrunners up 51-44.
The Mean Green began scratching their way back when Townley answered with a jumper to start UNT’s run.
Noble rebounded a missed 3-pointer from Aly Gamez, drew a foul and hit two free throws. UNT got the ball back to Noble a short time later. She took it straight to the basket and converted a three-point play with 1:34 remaining to tie the game.
“It was open,” Noble said of her late drive. “It was the right time and the right moment.”
What was just as important as Noble’s three-point play was the way UNT clamped down defensively in the closing minutes. The Mean Green forced four turnovers after falling behind by seven and held UTSA scoreless the rest of the way.
“We found a way to get it done at the end on the defensive end, rebounded and made free throws,” Townley said.
UNT was far from perfect at the line late but did just enough. Gamez hit one of two with 17 seconds left to put UNT up 52-51. UTSA guard Charlene Mass missed a jumper with three seconds left. Townley ended up with the ball, drew a foul and hit one of her two shots with 1.8 seconds remaining.
UNT had a foul to give and took it with .5 seconds left. UTSA tried to lob a pass to the rim only to see it go out of bounds without being touched. UNT threw the ball in, the clock expired, and the Mean Green’s comeback was complete.
UNT appeared like it would blow UTSA out when it took a 21-8 lead in the first quarter.
That advantage quickly disappeared when UTSA went on a 16-4 run spanning halftime.
Pimentel capped the burst with a three-point play that put the Roadrunners up 38-36.
UNT was in a dogfight the rest of the way and pulled the game out with a series of key plays late.
Noble scored a game-high 18 points, while Townley posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
“We absolutely showed composure late,” Mitchell said. “We don’t win that game if we don’t.”