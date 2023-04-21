Eric Morris set out a host of goals entering his first spring guiding the North Texas football program, including one for the most watched position battle.
UNT needed a replacement for quarterback Austin Aune and had five players competing for the job.
“We will let it solidify itself and try to name a starter by the end of the spring,” Morris said after UNT’s opening practice back on March 21.
A little more than a month will have passed by the time UNT plays its spring game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
Chances are UNT won’t meet its goal of naming a starter by the end of the scrimmage or any time soon after that. Morris and his staff have cut the number of players in the race by just one, dropping last season’s backup Grant Gunnell.
Highly regarded transfer Chandler Rogers is still in the process of settling in and is in the race. Jace Ruder, who started the first four games of the 2021 season, is back in thick of things, while Stone Earle and JD Head are also in the mix.
In other words, not a whole lot has changed the last few weeks other than Ruder’s surprising rise.
“There’s not a lot of separation,” quarterbacks coach Sean Brophy said. “Each guy has done a bunch of good things so far. They continue to push each other. I don’t think we’ll have a guy by the end of spring. They’re all still competing, learning the offense and growing.
“I’m excited to watch them on Saturday. We’re going to put them in some positions and see what they can do and how the offense responds with each guy leading the team.”
UNT hasn’t made any of its quarterbacks available to the media during the spring and has only had two open workouts, its scrimmages each of the last two weeks.
The way each of those two workouts – and the spring in general – have unfolded has been a bit of a surprise.
Rogers has played well at times but hasn’t seized control of the starting job like some expected. The former Mansfield Lake Ridge standout was one of the top transfer quarterbacks on the market in the offseason after he threw for 2,403 yards and 15 touchdowns for Louisiana-Monroe last season.
He still could end up as UNT’s starter as he settles in with the Mean Green.
“Chandler has done a really good job,” Brophy said. “He has faced a lot of adversity when he’s in the game. He’s an explosive athlete and has done a bunch of things really well. You have to give the other guys in the room credit. They have stepped up their games and done things that people didn’t expect.”
That’s particularly true of Ruder. The North Carolina transfer seemed like a long shot to contend for the starting job but has come on during the spring.
Ruder threw two touchdown passes in UNT’s first scrimmage and came back to go 12-for-17 for 143 yards and a touchdown last week.
“This is Jace’s last shot,” Brophy said. “People wrote him off for no reason and made assumptions that were premature. All of these guys have had a fairly equal shot to come out here and show what they can do. Jace has made the most of it.
“With that being said, he is not head and shoulders above anyone else in the room.”
The lingering question for UNT heading into its spring game is the one that comes up when a team struggles to sort through a quarterback battle and pick a starter.
Does UNT have a quarterback it can win with?
Wide receiver Ja’Mori Maclin had a positive outlook in the early stages of spring workouts.
“All of those quarterbacks have made a good impression,” Maclin said. “We have built chemistry with them in the offseason.”
Not a whole lot has changed since then, at least not in terms of who is still in the race to start. Brophy feels good with where UNT is at as that search continues heading into the Mean Green’s spring game.
“I’m absolutely confident we have a quarterback we can win with,” Brophy said. “This staff, this roster and the quarterback room are too good for their not to be a guy in there who can go out and lead us to an American conference championship.”
Get more coverage with the weekly Mean Green Spotlight newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.