The race to take over for Mason Fine at North Texas started to heat up over the weekend when the Mean Green held their first scrimmage of fall practice.
Due to the shortened offseason, it's also quickly approaching the point where UNT will have to start winnowing down the field of contenders to become its next quarterback.
"We are getting those guys as much work as possible and evaluating it as it goes," UNT coach Seth Littrell said during a teleconference following practice Monday. "That room managed the game very well. We have some weapons in there who can help us win football games."
Littrell spoke highly of three of his quarterbacks — Jason Bean, Austin Aune and Kason Martin, a surprise addition to what at times was considered a two-man race.
Bean saw significant time as Fine's backup last season, while Aune flashed his potential in a late-season loss to Louisiana Tech. The former Argyle standout threw for 123 yards and a touchdown against the Bulldogs.
Martin was a surprise addition to the duo. He didn't play last season but threw for 110 yards and a touchdown after Fine was knocked out of UNT's loss to Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl at the end of the 2018 season.
"Martin has done some really good things," Littrell said. "He has put together a lot of great practices. He is a smart kid, a coach’s kid. He’s energetic, enthusiastic and made some big-time plays the last few practices."
Bean has shown the most ability as a runner and has used those skills to his advantage. He threw for 176 yards and three touchdowns last season.
"Bean has been a lot more consistent overall," Littrell said. "You can do a lot of things with him with his athleticism. He is getting more comfortable."
Aune spent six seasons playing baseball in the New York Yankees' minor league system before electing to give college football a try.
"Austin is a professional and knows what it’s supposed to look like," Littrell said. "He also had a nice scrimmage."
That group of three will quickly dwindle to two in the next few days as UNT continues to prepare for its season-opening game at home against Houston Baptist on Sept. 5.
"Those three guys are standing out," Littrell said. "We need to get all those guys reps. As we get closer to game time, we will pare it down and give our top two guys the most reps."
Siggers could be fully cleared soon
Running back Tre Siggers could soon be cleared to participate fully in practice, Littrell said.
The junior went down with a leg injury in UNT's season-ending loss to UAB last fall and has spent the offseason going through the rehabilitation process.
Siggers has been running through drills.
"We're still trying to get Tre back into the flow of practice," Littrell said. "He will be cleared by next Monday hopefully. It will be good to get him back."
Siggers emerged as one of UNT's best offensive players last season, when he rushed for 853 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games.
Littrell pleased with skill position players
Littrell named a host of skill position players who have made an impression in fall practice after playing small roles earlier in their careers, including sophomore wide receiver Austin Ogunmakin.
"Austin has had a fantastic camp," Littrell said. "He is playing fast and catching the ball well."
Littrell also named junior wide receiver Greg White, redshirt freshman running back Oscar Adaway III and freshman running back Isaiah Johnson as players who have impressed in fall camp.
Those players will complement the team's proven stars who have shown no signs of letting up after standout seasons last year, including wide receivers Jyaire Shorter and Jaelon Darden.
Those veteran players helped UNT put together a solid first scrimmage.
"It went well, especially not having done much since November," Littrell said. "We went through situations. They did a nice job overall, but also have a lot to work on."