North Texas quarterback Austin Aune said before the 2022 season began that it would be his final year playing college football.
There were a few twists along the way, but that is exactly where the former Argyle standout ended up on Monday, when he declared for the NFL draft.
Aune made the announcement on his Instagram account just days after a standout season that saw him guide UNT to an appearance in the Conference USA championship game and the Frisco Bowl.
"I want to thank Coach [Seth] Littrell for giving me the opportunity to come back to college and giving me the chance to chase a dream that I had of playing football. I want to thank Coach Mike Bloesch and Coach Quinn Shanbour for their relentless efforts in my quarterback development.
"To my teammates, thank you for accepting and embracing an old guy like me. From perimeters to stadiums to game days, I have a lifetime of memories that I will hold on to forever.
"To my family, thank you for supporting me through everything. We've been all around the world and can't wait to see where life takes us next.
"I am officially entering the 2023 NFL Draft."
The announcement ended what will be remembered as one of the more unusual and memorable careers for a UNT player — and for a college football player in general.
The former Argyle standout spent six seasons playing minor league baseball and turned 29 during the 2022 season. He had one season of eligibility remaining, which led to an interesting few days.
Aune got married and had a daughter late in his college career. It seemed unlikely he would return for another year on the college level, especially after he said before the season he was ready to wrap up his time in college.
Aune backed off that stance late in the year.
He said UNT's regular season finale against Rice would “most likely be his last home game” and wouldn’t budge when pressed if he might use his final year of college eligibility.
“I’m leaving the door cracked,” Aune said. “I’ve got one more year left, so I might as well entertain it, but I’m probably going to move on.”
Aune indicated on more than one occasion that he would turn his attention to the NFL draft this spring.
Aune opened the door a little more to the possibility of playing one more year in college when he entered the transfer portal late last year. There were multiple teams at the Power Five level that reportedly showed interest after Aune's solid 2022 season.
He threw for 3,547 yards and a program record 33 touchdowns on his way to earning honorable mention All-Conference USA honors.
That season was the latest step in a memorable journey for Aune, who signed with TCU in 2012 before he was selected in the second round of the Major League Baseball Draft by the New York Yankees.
The Yankees gave Aune a $1 million signing bonus. Baseball didn't work out for Aune. He never rose above the Class A level and was released.
Aune eventually landed at UNT, where spent parts of the last three seasons as the Mean Green's starter. He ranks fourth in program history with 7,324 passing yards and threw 56 touchdown passes in his career.
Aune was planning all along to put up a performance in the 2022 season that would be enough to convince an NFL team to give him an opportunity to continue his career at the next level. He'll soon find out if his remarkable journey in athletics has another chapter.
