Austin Aune withdraws
North Texas quarterback Austin Aune has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal. The former Argyle standout entered his name just before Christmas.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas quarterback Austin Aune said before the 2022 season began that it would be his final year playing college football.

There were a few twists along the way, but that is exactly where the former Argyle standout ended up on Monday, when he declared for the NFL draft.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Austin Aune (@austinaune)

Austin Aune mug

Austin Aune

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

