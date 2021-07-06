It wasn’t that long ago that quarterback Austin Aune and his teammates were essentially on their own.
The COVID-19 pandemic forced UNT to shut down its athletics facilities last summer. The Mean Green’s players trained any way they could, running in parks and lifting at home.
Aune can see the difference the return to a regular routine has made for the Mean Green over the last few weeks.
“Our offseason has been great,” Aune said recently. “The biggest difference between this offseason and last year is we couldn’t do the offseason program last year. We’re in great shape to have a good year. The culture of the team is in a good place. Guys are pushing each other and holding each other accountable.”
UNT is hoping that change will help it build on a 4-6 season that culminated with a loss to Appalachian State in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. The Mean Green have played in bowl games in four of their five seasons under coach Seth Littrell.
UNT will enter the fall looking to break through for its first bowl win since the Heart of Dallas Bowl at the end of the 2013 season.
Littrell consistently said last season that his players would benefit from going through an entire offseason. That simple opportunity is one several have never had, stunting their growth and UNT’s development as a team.
Littrell was pleased with what he saw in spring practice that wrapped up in late March.
“The kids had the best energy since we have been here,” Littrell said in the late stages of spring drills. “Everyone seemed really locked in. The kids were coaching each other, and the coaches were engaged. Both sides of the ball got better. Defense made a lot of progress in 15 practices.
“We still have a long way to go, but I’m really excited about where we’re at. There was good back-and-forth competition, which is always good to see in the spring.”
The challenge for UNT over the next few weeks is building toward the opening of fall workouts.
Aune is a key part of UNT’s plans to continue its growth. He split time with Jason Bean last season while throwing for 1,650 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Bean left the program and transferred to Kansas, leaving Aune in position to become UNT’s full-time starter this fall. He is expected to compete with North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder.
Aune is confident in where UNT stands now that it is in the midst of summer workouts.
“We had a really good spring and got a lot of reps,” Aune said. “We have a lot of weapons on the offensive side of the ball.”