Saturdays are more than just the time when most games are won or lost in college football.
They’re also the point when position battles play out during scrimmages in the heat of fall workouts.
The most important of those battles for North Texas continued Saturday at Apogee Stadium, where Austin Aune and Jason Bean fought for the right to take over for Mason Fine.
Neither made much of a statement on a sizzling morning just two weeks before UNT’s season opener against Houston Baptist. Bean came up with the highlight of the day offensively for the Mean Green when he hit Jyaire Shorter for a 47-yard touchdown.
Both Aune and Bean threw interceptions as well.
The pair of sophomores rotated with UNT’s first-team offense. Kason Martin, another sophomore, worked with the Mean Green’s backups and kept himself in the mix for playing time after hitting Troy Edwards Jr. for a 60-yard touchdown.
“Bean and Aune have been pretty solid,” coach Seth Littrell said. “The great thing is so has Kason Martin. The thing about this year, which is as crazy as any, is you never know what is going to happen down the stretch and what quarterback you are going to have to use.
“We are in a situation where we have three guys who know what we are trying to get accomplished and are smart.”
The tough aspect of for all three is that none of them have a whole lot of experience. Bean and Aune played sparingly late in games last season, while Martin never got off the bench.
None of the trio got any work in spring, either, after workouts were wiped out by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Experience wasn’t a problem for UNT last year, when it had Fine, a two-time Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year, under center.
Fine managed games remarkably well late in his career and finished with 29 touchdowns and just nine interceptions in 2019.
The chances of UNT’s next quarterback playing at that level are slim. What Littrell is hoping for is that whoever he picks as his starter will make solid decisions.
That challenge remains a concern after Saturday’s scrimmage.
“We got a little sloppy and threw a couple blind, which I don’t like,” Littrell said. “We have to be smarter. They are trying to make a play. This is a scrimmage, but they are creating habits.”
Littrell attributed some of UNT’s struggles to defensive coordinator Clint Bowen installing more of his scheme. The Mean Green’s quarterbacks saw some new challenges and didn’t adjust well to them.
UNT’s coaches are evaluating their quarterbacks on the entirety of fall camp, not just one scrimmage. While they took a step back Saturday, Littrell likes the overall trend of where they are headed.
“We will evaluate today and see where we are,” Littrell said. “All three of those guys will have opportunities this season. We will see how it goes.”
Siggers impressive in return
UNT was hoping to have running back Tre Siggers fully cleared to participate in practice by Monday.
The Mean Green got him back a little early and were pleased with what they saw. The junior ripped off a 10-yard run early on and showed the form that made him one of UNT’s top players last season,.
The former Duncanville standout led UNT with 853 rushing yards last season. He was knocked out of the Mean Green’s season-ending loss to UAB with a leg injury and spent the offseason going through the rehabilitation process.
“It was good to see him get out there and run the football,” Littrell said. “We didn’t want to overload him, but at the same time we wanted him to have a good feel because this will be his last live action.”
Defense shows signs of improvement
Linebacker Larry Nixon III cut down Aune on fourth down when UNT needed a yard to pick up a first down on the opening series of the scrimmage.
That play set the stage for an improved performance from UNT’s defense when compared to a week ago.
Cornerback DeShawn Gaddie intercepted a pass and returned it 37 yards for a touchdown to highlight the day for UNT’s defense. Defensive back Cam Johnson and linebacker Gabriel Murphy also intercepted passes.
“Our defense had a better day,” Littrell said. “Guys made some nice plays breaking on the ball and getting a couple turnovers.”
UNT intercepted just four passes last season and is looking to dramatically improve on that total this fall.
“Clint did a great job of mixing his coverages,” Littrell said. “Our defense is a little more multiple now that it has been in the system a couple of weeks.
“They [UNT’s defensive backs] have to understand when they can be aggressive and when they need to stay on top of routes. The overall knowledge has been better.”
Briefly ...
Offensive lineman Jordan Redfearn, a former Aubrey standout, has retired from football, a school spokesman confirmed. Redfearn struggled with injuries throughout his time at UNT. ... Michael Lawrence and Quinn Shanbour will serve as graduate assistants this season. Lawrence was one of UNT’s top wide receivers over the last few years and finished his career ranked ninth in program history with 143 receptions and 12th in receiving yards with 1,929. He led UNT in both receptions (62) and receiving yards (819) in 2017 and completed his UNT career last fall. Shanbour is a former UNT backup quarterback.