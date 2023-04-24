North Texas quarterback Grant Gunnell and defensive lineman Ta’Shoyn Johnson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.
A UNT spokesman confirmed that Gunnell, who has already transferred twice, and Johnson are looking for new homes.
Gunnell’s departure comes as no surprise. The former Houston St. Pius X standout began his career at Arizona, where he threw for 1,864 yards and 15 touchdowns in the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Gunnell left Arizona after the 2020 campaign and transferred to Memphis, where he spent one season as a backup. He then transferred to UNT, where he completed for the starting job heading into the 2022 season.
Gunnell lost a heated battle with Austin Aune for the starting job and played in just two games last season as a backup. He returned to compete for the starting job again this spring but quickly fell out of the race.
UNT had five players competing for the job to begin spring practice, when Gunnell was the first player eliminated. He did not play in the Mean Green’s spring game on Saturday.
UNT coach Eric Morris said after the workout that the Mean Green have three players still in contention to start — Louisiana-Monroe transfer Chandler Rogers, Jace Ruder and Stone Earle.
Johnson played in just one game last season and posted a note to his Twitter account late Monday afternoon.
“Forever love to the University of North Texas, to all my guys y’all know we’re forever locked in,” Johnson wrote. “I’m forever indebted to all my coaches, academic staff, and strength coaches. ... with all that being said I’m officially entering my name in the transfer portal.”
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.