North Texas coach Eric Morris, right, poses with Galena Park North Shore defensive back Jayven Anderson during his recruiting visit to UNT. Anderson signed with UNT and was a key addition to the Mean Green's class.

 UNT sports information

North Texas capped what was without question a terrific — and particularly fast — first recruiting cycle under Eric Morris on Wednesday.

The Mean Green signed 20 players, including a handful of highly regarded high school prospects they added late. UNT landed Galena Park North Shore defensive back Jayven Anderson early this week and added defensive lineman Keith Smith and cornerback Tylor Starling, a pair of Dallas South Oak Cliff teammates, on national signing day.

Eric Morris mug

Eric Morris

American Athletic Conference recruiting rankings

The following is a look at where the teams that will be in the American Athletic Conference next season rank in 247Sports' overall recruiting rankings that take into account high school recruits and transfers.

Team National rank
1. SMU 43
2. UTSA 69
3. Memphis 71
4. Tulane 74
5. Temple 78
6. East Carolina 79
7. South Florida 80
8. Florida Atlantic 85
9. Rice 87
10. UAB 97
11. Tulsa 109
12. North Texas 114
13. Charlotte 123
14. Navy 126

