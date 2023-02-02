North Texas capped what was without question a terrific — and particularly fast — first recruiting cycle under Eric Morris on Wednesday.
The Mean Green signed 20 players, including a handful of highly regarded high school prospects they added late. UNT landed Galena Park North Shore defensive back Jayven Anderson early this week and added defensive lineman Keith Smith and cornerback Tylor Starling, a pair of Dallas South Oak Cliff teammates, on national signing day.
UNT is expected to hold its signing day press conference next week after pushing the event back due to the weather conditions in Denton.
We won’t know until then exactly what Morris, who wasn’t hired by UNT until Dec. 13, has to say about the class the Mean Green assembled.
What we do know now is how it stacks up — at last initially — to the teams UNT will compete with next season in the American Athletic Conference in the recruiting rankings.
UNT is moving from Conference USA to the American this summer, when it will begin preparing to face a higher level of competition.
How UNT’s recruiting class stacks up with the rest of the league in the opinion of the recruiting services isn’t a full-proof way to judge the Mean Green’s prospects in their new league.
What it does offer is a glimpse of how UNT’s latest class compares.
The Mean Green’s class came in at No. 114 among recruiting hauls at the Football Bowl Subdivision level and No. 12 out of the 14 teams that will be in the American next season, according to 247Sports’ list that includes both transfers and high school signees.
The recruiting services typically need some extra time to rate all the players who sign with Football Bowl Subdivision programs.
That is the case this season. The site has yet to rate six of UNT’s players.
The Mean Green are sure to jump once those players are assigned rankings and could crack the top 100.
What is interesting to look at is how the rest of the teams that will be in the new American fared. UNT’s late run was certainly a storyline for the 2023 recruiting cycle in the American. Here are a few of the others.
SMU lands Group of Five’s top class
SMU made a big splash on national signing day when it landed the nation’s top class at the Group of Five level when high school players and transfers are taken into account, according to 247Sports.
The Mustangs brought in 17 transfers and 34 players overall in a class that is ranked No. 43.
UNT was matched up with SMU in the American’s latest scheduling system as the Mean Green’s natural rival. The teams will play every season through 2026.
There is no guarantee an impressive recruiting class will give SMU the edge on UNT, but the chances are good that it will.
The Mustangs have beaten UNT in four straight seasons and won seven of the last eight meetings. SMU won last season’s game 48-10.
Name, image and likeness opportunities have given SMU a leg up on several schools due to the number of affluent supporters who back the Mustangs. Those supporters have helped fund a host of collectives at SMU that are offering NIL opportunities to athletes.
Traylor sounds alarm after UTSA lands the new American’s No. 2 class
UTSA won its second straight C-USA title last season when it knocked off UNT and reaped the benefits when it landed the second-ranked class in the new American.
The group of 25 players ranked No. 69 nationally and includes a host of highly regarded junior college players.
What was surprising is what UTSA coach Jeff Traylor had to say in his signing day presser.
“We have to get a recruiting staff,” Traylor said. “Ours are volunteers. We have students who help us and don’t make a dime. Our analysts and GAs, we all double-time it. That is something we have to move toward, getting a full-time recruiting department.”
UNT vowed to dramatically increase the size of its off-field staff, including those involved in recruiting, when Morris took over. The school followed through and hired a group of nine staff members who are filling roles in operations and recruiting.
Traylor made a public push for UTSA to do the same.
C-USA additions have ground to make up
UNT is one of six schools that are making the move from C-USA to the American.
Those schools appear to have some ground to make up, if one judges by the recruiting rankings.
Outside of UTSA, none of those teams finished higher than eighth among schools joining the American in the recruiting rankings.
Some of the established programs in the league, including Memphis (third in the American, No. 71 nationally), Tulane (fourth in American, No. 74 nationally) and Temple (fifth in the American, No. 78 nationally) all brought in impressive classes.
Other than UTSA, none of the programs moving over from C-USA are ranked higher than Florida Atlantic, which landed the league’s eighth-ranked class and landed at No. 75 nationally.
