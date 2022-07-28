Bernardo Rodriguez action

North Texas punter Bernardo Rodriguez was named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award this week. The honor is presented to the nation's best punter each season.

 Manny Flores/UNT sports information

Punters often go unnoticed in college football unless something goes terribly wrong.

North Texas senior Bernardo Rodriguez continued to change that narrative — at least in Denton — this week when he was among 48 players named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award.

Bernardo Rodriguez mug

Bernardo Rodriguez

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!