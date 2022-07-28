Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 28, 2022 @ 9:51 pm
North Texas punter Bernardo Rodriguez was named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award this week. The honor is presented to the nation's best punter each season.
Bernardo Rodriguez
Punters often go unnoticed in college football unless something goes terribly wrong.
North Texas senior Bernardo Rodriguez continued to change that narrative — at least in Denton — this week when he was among 48 players named to the watch list for the Ray Guy Award.
The honor goes to the nation's top punter each season.
Rodriguez averaged 43.9 yards per punt in 2021, when he posted 16 kicks of at least 50 yards and proved to be a key weapon for the Mean Green.
Rodriguez was at his best at the end of last season. He was named to The Associated Press All-Bowl Team for the 2021 campaign.
The Coppell product launched punts that covered 70 and 66 yards in UNT's loss to Miami (Ohio) in the Frisco Football Classic.
Rodriguez averaged 54 yards on five punts in the bowl game.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our Weekly Blotter email newsletter? Sign up today!
Receive a daily notification that the DR-C e-Edition is available. Sign up now.
Sign up to receive the Denton Record-Chronicle High School Sports Newsletter.
Want to receive the NEW Mean Green Spotlight weekly newsletter. Sign Up Today!
Would you like to receive information from our advertisers or DR-C offers? Sign up now.
Would you like to receive our Wake Up with the DR-C newsletters? Sign up now.
Sign up for Business News delivered twice monthly to your inbox.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.