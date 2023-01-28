North Texas never quite forgot what happened the last time it faced UTEP.
The Mean Green were rolling heading into their regular-season finale last season, when the Miners snapped their 15-game winning streak.
UNT got a bit of revenge Saturday night.
Kai Huntsberry hit a key 3-pointer to spark a late run that helped UNT pull away for a 52-42 win in a grinder of a game at the Super Pit.
Huntsberry is one of a host of UNT players who are new to the team this year. Mean Green coach Grant McCasland made sure those newcomers were aware of what transpired a year ago in that 70-68 loss in El Paso, largely to prepare them to face one of the more physical teams in Conference USA.
“We remember how physical they are and how many times they turned us over,” McCasland said. “We trailed them 17-2 at the start last year. We showed them that.”
That preparation paid dividends in the closing moments of what was a close game most of the way.
UTEP guard Shamar Givance hit a jumper with 10:09 left to pull the Miners within 35-34.
UNT answered with a 13-2 run to pull away for the win.
Huntsberry's 3 sparked UNT’s run. The Mean Green got the ball inside before Rubin Jones found Huntsberry on the perimeter for an open look.
“Coach told me if I was open, shoot it,” Huntsberry said. “That was the main thing going through my head. If it goes inside and out, just shoot it. It was a great pass, and I ended up knocking it down.”
UNT quickly pulled away from there for its third straight win. The Mean Green (18-5, 9-3 C-USA) are battling for position in the conference standings as the stretch run of the season approaches.
UNT came into the night in second place in the league standings behind Florida Atlantic, which improved to 11-0 with a win over Western Kentucky on Saturday. The Mean Green were among five teams with between three and five losses in C-USA play.
Tylor Perry and the Mean Green’s tough defense helped UNT improve its position heading into a key game at Rice next week. The Owls fell to 6-4 in conference play following a loss to UAB on Saturday.
Perry finished with a game-high 18 points for UNT. Aaron Scott added 13 and Huntsberry 12.
Givance had 12 points for UTEP, which scored just two points over the span of 6:21 when UNT made its game-changing run.
“We knew that it was going to be a physical game,” UNT forward Moulaye Sissoko said. “We had to get our minds right and be ready to compete for 40 minutes.”
UNT did just that while controlling the game defensively. The Mean Green went into the game ranked third nationally with an average of 55.3 points allowed per game.
UNT was even better against UTEP, which shot just 36.4% (16 of 44) from the field.
The Miners are also a talented defensive team. UNT handled the challenge the Miners presented.
“We have a ton of respect for coach [Joe] Golding, UTEP and their defense. We thought that our ability to handle their pressure and not turn the ball over would be the difference in the game,” McCasland said. “The game plan was to make as many simple plays as we could. We knew they scored a lot off their turnovers. That was the difference.”
UNT tuned the ball over just seven times while forcing 17 turnovers.
The Mean Green still needed time to put UTEP away despite its defensive performance.
UNT led 23-19 at the end of a defensive-oriented first half and didn’t pull away until its late run, one McCasland credited the key plays the Mean Green made late.
“We kept the ball in the right guys’ hands,” McCasland said. “We kept it in TP, Kai and Rubin [Jones’] hands. We were able to manage the game, didn’t shoot in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock and make them defend us.”
That approach helped UNT pull away for a win that helped the Mean Green bury the memories of their tough loss to UTEP last year. UNT headed into that game feeling like it had an outside chance of earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
That stunning loss to the Miners left UNT needing to win the C-USA tournament to make it back to the NCAA Tournament. UNT fell short and was left to wonder what might have happened it had beaten UTEP.
UNT won the rematch, buried those memories and picked up some momentum in the process.
“This team is a different dynamic,” said Abou Ousmane, one of UNT’s returning players who remembers that loss. “We are still trying to figure things out. This win today will help us get better and get us together as a team.”
UTEP (11-10, 4-6) – Solomon 3-6 0-0 6, Onyema 3-7 5-7 11, Frazier 2-3 0-0 5, McKinney 0-5 0-0 0, Lemus 2-3 0-0 4, Hardy 2-8 0-0 4, Givance 4-11 3-4 12, Kalu 0-0 0-2 0, Anjos 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 8-13 42.
NORTH TEXAS (18-5, 9-3) – Scott 5-10 3-4 13, Ousmane 0-0 0-0 0, Eady 1-2 0-0 2, Perry 5-10 6-8 18, Huntsberry 5-10 0-0 12, Jones 0-4 0-0 0, Martinez 0-3 0-1 0, Stone 2-4 0-0 4, Sissoko 1-1 1-3 3. Totals 19-44 10-16 52.
Halftime – UNT 23-19 Three-point goals – UTEP 2-15 (Frazier 1-1, McKinney 0-1, Lemus 0-1, Hardy 0-6, Givance1-5, Anjos 0-1) UNT 4-15 (Scott 0-1, Eady 0-1, Perry 2-5, Huntsberry 2-4, Jones 0-2, Martinez 0-1, Stone 0-1) Fouled out – none Rebounds – UTEP 37 (Solomon 8) UNT 23 (Jones 6) Assists – UTEP 8 (Solomon, McKinney 3) UTEP 7 (Huntsberry 3) Total fouls – UTEP 18, UNT 14 A –4,300.
