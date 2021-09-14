North Texas wound up with a host of ugly statistics defensively last season, including finishing last nationally with an average of 522.1 yards allowed per game.
The Mean Green are well on their way to burying the memory of that nightmare just two games into the 2021 campaign in at least one regard.
UNT is forcing turnovers at a much higher rate. The number is up to eight after the Mean Green intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles last week in a loss to SMU. That’s just one off the nine turnovers UNT forced in 10 games last season.
The Mean Green will look to eclipse last season’s total when they open Conference USA play against defending league champion UAB on Saturday at Apogee Stadium.
“Turnovers are a result of having a chip on our shoulder after what we went through last year and wanting to be better,” UNT linebacker KD Davis said. “We come to practice every day with the mentality of wanting to get the ball out and get it in our offense’s hands.”
UNT did just that last week. Defensive tackle Dion Novil intercepted a ball that was batted out of the hand of SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai. John Davis Jr. also intercepted a pass.
Davis and fellow linebacker Jordan Brown recovered fumbles in a 35-12 loss to the Mustangs. Safety Makyle Sanders intercepted a pass in UNT’s season-opening win over Northwestern State. UNT recovered three fumbles in that game.
UNT coach Seth Littrell and his players credited the Mean Green’s success largely to new coordinator Phil Bennett. The former SMU coach installed a new scheme in the offseason that has resulted in more opportunities for turnovers.
“I hope we can sustain it,” Littrell said. “They’ve done a great job so far. We have to keep building and growing. It was game two in this defensive system. We have a lot of room for improvement across the board.”
UNT’s players believe the more they settle into Bennett’s system, the more turnovers they will be able to create.
“Trusting our technique and the scheme and being in the right place at the right time has helped,” Sanders said. “The defense puts us in the right place. We have to trust coach Bennett’s scheme and our teammates to do their jobs.”
That approach has UNT on the verge of surpassing its turnover total from all of last season.
UNT looks to clean up snap issues
UNT struggled with snap issues in its loss to SMU.
Veteran center Manse Mose missed on two snaps that cost the Mean Green 24 yards. UNT was also called for a false start when the ball wasn’t snapped at the beginning of a play.
Littrell said UNT is still getting used to the cadence of quarterback Jace Ruder, who is in his first year as the Mean Green’s starter.
“We have to do a better job of locking in on what our rhythm is and making sure because those pre-snap penalties obviously hurt,” Littrell said. “We have an experienced center. He does a heck of a job, is one of our best players and one of the best in our league.
“We all have things we need to improve and continue working on. We can’t have those negative yardage plays.”
Littrell declines to address injuries
UNT had two key players leave its game against SMU in running back DeAndre Torrey and wide receiver Tommy Bush.
Littrell typically declines to address the Mean Green’s injury situation and did so again on Tuesday.
UNT aiming to improve in short-yardage situations
UNT is looking to improve its performance in short-yardage situations after a tough outing in its loss to SMU.
The Mean Green went just 4-for-18 on third down and missed on all four of its fourth-down attempts.
SMU put UNT away early in the fourth quarter on a two-play series keyed by a fourth-down stop. The Mean Green trailed 28-12 and had the ball at the SMU 14-yard line.
UNT ran the ball up the middle with Isaiah Johnson, who was thrown for a 1-yard loss by linebacker Delano Robinson. SMU running back Ulysses Bentley IV broke free for an 85-yard touchdown on the next play.
“We have to do a better job of getting off the ball and being physical with defensive tackles,” Littrell said. “We struggled up front at times with SMU.
“We have to continue to improve and make sure that, especially in critical situations, you have your alignment and technique. It’s not just on the players. We have to do better as coaches.”