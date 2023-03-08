Cole Brown
North Texas tackle Cole Brown (73) clears a path for DeAndre Torrey during UNT's win over Houston Baptist during the 2020 season at Apogee Stadium. Brown is not expected to play this season due to injury.

 Al Key/DRC

North Texas will likely be without one of its key players for the 2023 season and is waiting to hear if another will be available this fall.

UNT is preparing to be without tackle Cole Brown for the upcoming campaign and is waiting to see if its appeal for an additional season of eligibility for cornerback John Davis Jr. will be granted by the NCAA.

