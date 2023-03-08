North Texas tackle Cole Brown (73) clears a path for DeAndre Torrey during UNT's win over Houston Baptist during the 2020 season at Apogee Stadium. Brown is not expected to play this season due to injury.
North Texas will likely be without one of its key players for the 2023 season and is waiting to hear if another will be available this fall.
UNT is preparing to be without tackle Cole Brown for the upcoming campaign and is waiting to see if its appeal for an additional season of eligibility for cornerback John Davis Jr. will be granted by the NCAA.
Brown started the first eight games of last season before being injured in UNT’s regular season loss to UTSA. He missed the remainder of the season.
Davis was injured in UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP and missed the rest of the year.
The Mean Green turned to Kaci Moreka to take Brown’s place last season, while Ridge Texada moved into the lineup in place of Davis.
Moreka and Texada will return for the 2023 season.
“Cole Brown will probably not play this season,” UNT coach Eric Morris told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Tuesday. “With his timeline on surgery and how it went, we’ll hopefully get him to redshirt and come back next year. Kaci did a good job at the end, but definitely has room for improvement.”
Davis has spent three seasons at Texas Tech before transferring to UNT. He started a combined 16 games for the Mean Green in 2020 and 2021.
Davis was listed as a senior last season.
“We’re petitioning for another year for John Davis right now,” Morris said.
UNT is shifting to a 3-3-5 scheme under coordinator Matt Caponi and will have an additional defensive back on the field this season.
The Mean Green will open spring practice on March 21.
UNT brought in seven defensive backs as a part of its 2023 recruiting class.
Several of those players are expected to make an immediate impact, including Taylor Starling, a highly regarded cornerback from South Oak Cliff.
