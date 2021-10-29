North Texas made waves nationally just a few months ago when it upset Purdue in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
The Mean Green will get one of their last chances to see exactly where they are at on Saturday. They’ll look to build on that program milestone before diving into a new season in an exhibition game against Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.
The game will benefit COVID relief efforts in Arkansas and tip off at 4 p.m. The Razorbacks are ranked No. 16 in the Associated Press top 25 poll.
“Arkansas will be a good test,” UNT guard JJ Murray said. “There won’t be any confusion about where we are at after this game.
“It will be good for the new guys to play a team of that caliber in that type of environment, so they can see what college basketball is all about.”
UNT lost several of its key players from last season, including Conference USA tournament MVP Javion Hamlet. The Mean Green also lost forward Zachary Simmons and shooting guard James Reece.
The Mean Green brought back forward Thomas Bell, a preseason All-Conference USA selection, in addition to a few other key players, including Murray and fellow guard Mardrez McBride.
UNT has spent the offseason trying to rebuild the team chemistry and defensive prowess that were so important to the Mean Green’s success last year.
The early signs have been positive. UNT performed well in a scrimmage against Oral Roberts.
“We still feel like our defense is ahead of our offense,” UNT coach Grant McCasland said. “We need to get a clearer understanding of who is going to facilitate and score baskets when the game is on the line.
“We have a good concept of how we want to play for 35 minutes,” he said. “It’s the last five and how we are going to finish games that is still to be determined.”
UNT depended on Hamlet in those situations last season.
The Mean Green will have a chance to sort through how they will handle late-game situations against what they expect to be a fired up Arkansas team that struggled in an exhibition against East Central last week. The Razorbacks were down 14 with 11 minutes to go before charging back for a 77-74 win.
Sophomore guard Davonte Davis scored 20 points to lead Arkansas.
Bell averaged 10.4 points per game last season and is expected to lead UNT offensively this season.
“Facing Arkansas will show us where we are at and what we need to improve on as a team,” McBride said. “It will be a good test. We look forward to it. They are one of the best teams in the country.
“It will get our new players ready for the season to go into an atmosphere like that.”