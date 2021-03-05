No matter where it’s been, the North Texas soccer team’s home stadium has been a fortress. On Thursday night, 480 days since their last home match, the Mean Green carried that tradition into this season with a 1-0 victory over Oklahoma in its home opener.
With the win on Thursday UNT (3-0) has now won 17 straight home matches, which ties the program-record.
“Our defense was great today and played as a strong unit,” keeper Kelsey Brann said. “It’s a great win for sure at this point in the year.”
The Mean Green, who have now shutout their first three opponents of the season, put four shots on net to the Sooners’ (0-9-1) lone shot on goal in the first half. The UNT goal came in the 59th minute when sophomore Michelle Gonzalez converted a penalty kick with a right-foot strike into the bottom corner of the net.
North Texas opened the second-half on Thursday in a flurry. They put early pressure on the Oklahoma backline and had three corners in the first five minutes of the second half.
As UNT kept possession in the attacking third it felt as if it was only a matter of time before a goal would come.
After a Mean Green shot attempt was blocked by the hands of an Oklahoma defender in the box, it was Gonzalez who was called on to score the eventual game-winning goal.
“I try to keep a clear mind and trust my skill,” Gonzalez said. “I knew this was a big opportunity and wanted to make sure I converted.”
Since moving into the Mean Green Soccer and Track & Field Stadium last season, UNT has now posted a 10-0-0 record at home and 13-0-0 when including the conference tournament they hosted last season. During the regular season at their current second-year facility, have outscored its opponents at home 20-1 and currently have not allowed a goal in 640 consecutive minutes of action. Over the last three seasons combined, UNT has outscored its opponents at home 46-4.
“Playing at home is important,” Brann said. “We take a lot of pride in making sure we protect our home field.”
UNT volleyball rallies to defeat Oklahoma
The North Texas volleyball team picked up its first win against a Big 12 opponent since 2017 after defeating Oklahoma 3-1 (15-25, 25-23, 25-22, 25-21) on Thursday at the North Texas Volleyball Center.
The last time UNT defeated a member of the Big 12 Conference was on Sept. 27, 2017, against Oklahoma. Head coach Andrew Palileo moved to 3-0 against the Sooners in his tenure at North Texas.
“This was a big win for us,” Palileo said. “We’ve played well against Oklahoma in the past, and even though we started out rough, there was no panic. We just need to carry this momentum heading into a big back-to-back conference games against Rice this weekend.”
Rhett Robinson led the Mean Green with 13 kills and five blocks. Senior middle blocker Miranda Youmans tallied eight kills, four blocks and swung an impressive .467 hitting percentage. Sarah Haeussler, who didn’t play most of the first set due to injury, finished with seven kills.
UNT came out of the gates misfiring, as the Sooners took an 11-0 lead to open the match. Despite going on several rallies to close the gap, Oklahoma won the first set 25-15.
“I wasn’t sure how we’d come out against them, but it surprised me that we came out kind of flat,” Palileo said. “We just had to calm down and get through that first set. Once we did, we could start over and get back to playing our brand of volleyball. Our attacks were better, our sets were better and our defense played well as the match went on.”
The Mean Green rallied in a mighty way after the opening set. Although North Texas fell down 6-12 early in the second set, the Mean Green went on an 11-5 run to tie it at 17-17. During that run, North Texas relied on two kills from Kenzie Smith and two blocks from Miranda Youmans.
Smith tallied seven kills while swinging a career-high .500 attack percentage on the night. In the last two matches, the freshman from Edgewood, Texas has been on fire with 15 kills and a .408 hitting percentage.
“I’ve started to swing better lately, which is a credit to my teammates and coaches,” Smith said. “I started out the year playing timid, but the girls have really encouraged me to play more aggressive. Being more aggressive has helped me continue to improve throughout the season.”
North Texas led the third and fourth sets from wire-to-wire to take down the Sooners for the third time in the last five seasons.
Next, North Texas will travel to Rice for back-to-back matches at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 7, and Monday, March 8.