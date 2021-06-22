Michael Gonzalez earned honorable mention All-America honors from the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for reaching the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field championships recently.
Gonzalez qualified for the finals in the pole vault but failed to record a height while competing during a rainstorm at Hayward Field at the University of Oregon.
The top eight finishers in each event at the national meet are named first-team All-Americans, while the second eight earn second-team honors with the next eight earning honorable mention recognition.
Gonzalez became one of just seven UNT track athletes to be named an All-American and the first since Clinton Collins in 2014.
This was Gonzalez’s first season at UNT since transferring from Southern Cal.
UNT soccer team adds Oklahoma transfer
The UNT women’s soccer team added Jenna Sheely, a forward/midfielder who spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma, this week.
Sheeley played at Hays High in Austin.
“Jenna is a nice addition to the team,” UNT coach John Hedlund said in a statement. “She is very athletic, has good size and speed and fits our style of play well. She is a north-to-south type of player that is always looking to get behind the defense and go to goal. I think she will fit quite nicely on our frontline.”
Sheely played in two games in each of the last two seasons for the Sooners. She earned academic All-Big 12 honors at Oklahoma.
Tennis team adds volunteer assistant
The UNT tennis team has added Taylor Jackson to its staff as a volunteer assistant coach, the school announced recently.
Jackson is s former Hurst L.D. Bell standout who spent the last four seasons playing at Methodist University in Fayetteville, North Carolina. She was a second-team selection on the USA South All-East Division team as a senior.
Jackson was a captain in her final two seasons at Methodist and will work toward her master’s degree at UNT in clinical mental health counseling. She earned her undergraduate degree in psychosocial aspects of sport and coaching from Methodist.
“We are super excited to have Taylor join our coaching staff,” UNT coach Sujay Lama said in a statement. “Her passion for the game and college coaching really stood out when we were looking for the right fit for our team. Her background in sports psychology and having been a former student-athlete will be a huge asset for our team.
“We are heavily invested in using science and technology to become an elite program. Taylor will play an enormous role in that area.”