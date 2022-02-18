Cody Bullard has spent the last four years working his way toward the bigger goals in his track career.
The North Texas senior has always had his sights set on the program’s record in the pole vault and the medal stand at the Conference USA meet.
The San Antonio native will have a chance to reach both milestones in one shot this weekend when the Mean Green men’s and women’s teams compete in the indoor conference championship at Birmingham Crossplex in Alabama.
The UNT men finished second in the team standings last season and will look to win the title this year behind Bullard and a host of other athletes with championship aspirations.
Bullard enters the meet tied with Marcus Hesske of Charlotte for the second-best mark in C-USA this season in the pole vault at 16-71/4. Rice freshman Grant Levesque has the top mark at 17-2 3/4.
“I’m rolling the ball pretty fast down the hill and am hitting my peak,” Bullard said. “This indoor season has been exciting.
“I’m very excited to go into conference and show what I can do.”
Bullard posted his best jump of the season earlier this month in a meet at Texas Tech and appears destined to far exceed his best performance in a conference meet. He finished sixth in the C-USA indoor meet and seventh outdoors in 2019.
“This is probably going to be my best chance,” Bullard said of earning a medal. “It would mean the world to get on the podium. It’s not the end of track for me, but it would show that what I have been doing has paid off.”
Bullard also has a shot at the UNT pole vault record of 17-0 3/4 set by teammate Brock Hottel, who is set to miss this week’s meet with a shoulder injury.
Bullard has been working under new assistant coach Fabien Corbillon and credits his development to a host of factors. He has dealt with performance anxiety throughout his career while competing in a dangerous sport.
Corbillon has helped him overcome that issue. His friends and family have also bolstered his confidence.
“I’ve always believed in coaching being like a pie,” Bullard said. “It’s good to bring different pieces from a bunch of different coaches. Coach Corbillon gives me a different insight into what it takes to be successful.”
The Mean Green are counting on Bullard to come through in what they believe will be a tight race for the men’s team championship.
UNT coach Carl Sheffield pointed to defending champion Charlotte as the favorite. UTEP should also be in contention. UTSA and Middle Tennessee also have several elite athletes that could make them a factor.
“I feel good about our chances,” Sheffield said. “I’m confident we will compete at a very high level. We have had a different indoor season with travel requirements and COVID restrictions. We managed them well and got better every week.”
The way last year’s meet transpired has added to UNT’s confidence. The Mean Green fared better than expected in the field events early in the meet and ended up finishing second in the standings.
“We realized we were right there,” Sheffield said. “We just didn’t have enough firepower at that point. We have talked about what we can do on paper and where to put people to take advantage of opportunities.”
One of those opportunities will be in the pole vault, where UNT is counting on Bullard to continue his recent run of success and win the C-USA medal he’s been chasing for years.
“Cody has always kind of been there,” Sheffield said. “He’s been around and will figure out how to jump high.”