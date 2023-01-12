North Texas made quite the splash this week as it looked to put together its 2023 recruiting class.
The Mean Green announced the addition of three transfers, including Chandler Rogers. The former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback headlined the group, one that helped lay the foundation for what new coach Eric Morris and his staff are hoping is another productive weekend beginning Friday.
UNT is set to host a group of prospects over the next few days, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed late this week. The exact number of players who will visit has yet to be determined, but there is little doubt UNT will have a chance to add to its class that has grown substantially in the last few days.
UNT added former Georgia Tech offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu and Texas Tech offensive lineman Larry Moore III in addition to Rogers over the last few days.
That trio joined a class that has started to come together since Morris was hired on Dec. 13.
Morris convinced Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College defensive lineman Marcus Moore to stick by the commitment he made to UNT under former coach Seth Littrell. The Mean Green have also landed Guyer wide receiver Landon Sides and Louisiana transfer safety Damon Youngblood.
The next few days are expected to be busy ones for UNT. The midterm signing period ends on Sunday.
Second semester classes begin on Tuesday, making this weekend a key window for UNT to add players at mid-term who will be able to participate in spring practice.
UNT is also quickly running out of time before the traditional signing day in college football. Signing day falls on the first Wednesday in February each year.
The calendar didn’t do UNT any favors heading into Morris’ debut season. The first day of the month is a Wednesday, leaving UNT’s staff little time to not only land any additional transfers it is after but also to put the finishing touches on its class overall.
UNT is expected to have a few high school players visit this weekend.
Two high school players who committed to UNT during the Littrell era remain committed to the Mean Green in South Oak Cliff linebacker Dylan Brown-Turner and Houston Westside running back Jahbari Kuykendall.
UNT’s class could look a whole lot different by the end of what is expected to be a busy weekend for Morris and his new staff.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.