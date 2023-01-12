UNT recruiting primer art

North Texas is set to host a group of prospects this weekend as it looks to build its 2023 recruiting class.

North Texas made quite the splash this week as it looked to put together its 2023 recruiting class.

The Mean Green announced the addition of three transfers, including Chandler Rogers. The former Louisiana-Monroe quarterback headlined the group, one that helped lay the foundation for what new coach Eric Morris and his staff are hoping is another productive weekend beginning Friday.

