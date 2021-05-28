North Texas point guard N’Yah Boyd announced her intensions to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Friday, dealing a blow to a team coming off the best Conference USA season in program history.
Boyd was UNT’s second-leading scorer as a sophomore last season at 12.1 points per game and was a key reason the Mean Green finished 10-4 in league play. UNT exceeded its previous high for C-USA wins in a season by two, a performance it is expected to build on behind a host of experienced players this fall.
Boyd was among that strong core of veterans. She announced her decision to enter the portal on her Twitter account.
Gods timing pic.twitter.com/MIGsfw8iVV— N'Yah Boyd (@nyaaaahhhhh) May 28, 2021
“I want to thank the mean green nation for a great experience,” Boyd wrote after announcing her intentions. “A big thank you to the coaching staff and my teammates for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to start my career! I will always cherish the memories we had.”
Teams will be able to recruit Boyd once she is in the portal. She could return to UNT or leave for another program.
Boyd started all 19 of UNT’s games last season and led the team with 66 assists.
She is the third UNT player who saw time for the Mean Green last season to enter the portal. Forward Rochelle Lee started 14 games last season, while fellow forward Charlene Shepherd played in three games. Lee transferred to North Carolina A&T after entering the transfer portal, while Shepherd landed at Morgan State.
UNT is still expected to return three starters and a host of key players off the bench from a team that finished 13-7 overall. Guard Quincy Noble averaged 17.8 points per game last season, when she was a first-team All-C-USA selection.
Fellow starting guard Jazion Jackson and Madison Townley are also slated to return. Jackson started all 19 of UNT’s games and averaged 8.7 points.
Townley recently announced her intentions to return for an additional season after leading UNT with an average of 8.5 rebounds per game to go along with 7.2 points. The 6-foot forward started 18 games as a senior last season. She is set to take advantage of the NCAA’s decision to grant players an additional year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
UNT was slated to bring back players who accounted 80.2% of its scoring and 84.4% of its assists prior to Boyd’s decision to enter the portal.
UNT signed transfer guard Aly Gamez from Fresno State last month, which will give the Mean Green another option in its backcourt. Gamez was a four-year starter at Fresno State and averaged 9.8 points per game last season. She is coming to UNT as a graduate transfer.
UNT also signed high school guards Chloe Callahan and Kendall McGruder as part of its 2021 recruiting class.