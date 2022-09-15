Ikaika Ragsdale grew up watching a whole lot of UNLV games.
The North Texas running back didn’t have much of a choice in the matter. Ragsdale is from Las Vegas, and his father was a huge Runnin’ Rebels basketball fan.
“I went to a lot of UNLV games,” Ragsdale said. “That was his team.”
These days, the clan is all about the Mean Green and will help form a small hometown fan base for UNT when it plays at UNLV on Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas.
The Mean Green’s roster is loaded with Texas players. It makes sense. There aren’t many states that produce more talented high school players than Texas.
When UNT goes outside of the state to recruit, it’s usually because it as a connection with a top high school program or two in another part of the country. The Mean Green had those connections in Las Vegas the last few years and capitalized by landing a couple key contributors.
Ragsdale started in UNT’s season-opening win over UTEP and is listed as a co-starter heading into the weekend. Defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea, another player familiar with Las Vegas, is also on the Mean Green’s depth chart. Defensive lineman Jonathan Pickett rounds out UNT’s contingent of players who grew up in the city or spent time playing on the high-school level there.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Ragsdale said. “I get to play in my home city. I was born and raised in Las Vegas. My family will get to come and watch me play. It’s hard for them to come see me play in Texas. There will be about 35 people there wearing green.”
Ragsdale played for national power Bishop Gorman and was considered a top 10 prospect in Nevada when he signed with UNT in its 2020 recruiting class.
Vailea’s roots in Las Vegas aren’t as deep. He moved to Nevada from California to play for Desert Pines, a traditional power in the state.
David Hill, a former coach on the Desert Pines staff, played for UNT coach Seth Littrell at Arizona. Hill moved up to the college ranks this summer when he joined the staff at Georgia as a player connection coordinator and offensive analyst.
“If we have a relationship and guys are willing to look, we’ll go anywhere,” Littrell said. “We have a great recruiting base right here in our backyard, which really helps. But whenever you can find a guy out there who is interested in North Texas, we’re going to look.”
UNT’s contingent of players from Las Vegas was willing to listen to what the program had to offer.
“I had a good connection with the coaches,” Vailea said. “UNT’s coaches rocked with me the most. Coach Hill told me I’d be in good hands if I came here.”
The decision has paid off for Ragsdale and Vailea.
Ragsdale rushed for 534 yards with five touchdowns last season and started for UNT’s season-opening win at UTEP. He missed the Mean Green’s win over Texas Southern last week but has 33 rushing yards so far this season.
Vailea has eight tackles, including a tackle for loss, a forced fumble and a quarterback hurry in his redshirt freshman season. He’s showing signs that he could grow into an impact player for the Mean Green.
Both Ragsdale and Vailea know several players from Las Vegas who stayed home to play for UNLV or moved there to play for Desert Pines.
Rebels defensive lineman Adam Plant Jr. played at Bishop Gorman. UNLV linebacker Austin Fiaseu is another Las Vegas product Ragsdale knows. UNLV defensive lineman Naki Fahina is a California native and a familiar face for Vailea.
“They’ll be excited to go back home and play,” Littrell said. “They’ll have a lot of family and friends be able to come and watch them, which is always exciting.”
Ragsdale talked to a couple of UNLV players over the summer and plans to visit with some old friends after the game. He might even see one of his family members on the sideline.
Ragsdale has several family members who work in the Las Vegas casinos, and one of his cousins works for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Raiders share Allegiant Stadium with UNLV. Construction of the venue began in January 2018 before it opened in the fall of 2020.
Vailea graduated from Desert Pines in spring of 2021.
“I saw the stadium being built, but I have never been in it,” Vailea said. “It will be exciting to play in an NFL stadium.”
Vailea’s Nevada roots don’t run nearly as deep as Ragsdale’s but he did have to consider whether he wanted to move further away from the West Coast. He decided to head to UNT because of the comfort level he found with the school and its coaches.
He couldn’t be happier with the way it worked out.
“I like it a lot,” Vailea said. “The group of guys I am surrounded with every day is great. I like it out here. It’s different than the big city lights.”