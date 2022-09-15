UNT Ragsdale

North Texas running back Ikaika Ragsdale takes a handoff from quarterback Austin Aune during the Mean Green’s loss to SMU earlier this season at Apogee Stadium. Ragsdale is among a few UNT players from Las Vegas who are headed back to familiar territory for the Mean Green’s game at UNLV on Saturrday.

 By Manny Flores/UNT sports information

Ikaika Ragsdale grew up watching a whole lot of UNLV games.

The North Texas running back didn’t have much of a choice in the matter. Ragsdale is from Las Vegas, and his father was a huge Runnin’ Rebels basketball fan.

Ikaika Ragsdale mug

Ikaika Ragsdale
UNT Vailea

North Texas defensive lineman Fatafehi Vailea reaches out to grab SMU runnning back Tre Siggers during the Mean Green's loss to the Mustangs earlier this season at Apogee Stadium.
Fatafehi Vailea mug

Fatafehi Vailea

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

Recommended for you