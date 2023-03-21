Roderic Burns could sense a change when North Texas hit the field for the first time this spring on Tuesday.
New coach Eric Morris and his players walked onto the field in the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility just before 9 a.m.
UNT’s players have gotten to know the Mean Green’s staff in the weeks that have followed Morris being introduced in mid-December. Working on the field with those coaches is a little different.
Burns, a senior wide receiver, couldn’t have been happier with how that workout went under Morris, who took over for Seth Littrell.
“I loved the last coaching staff,” Burns said. “They were great, but it was time for a change. The new coaches are bringing energy. We are feeding off that and are showing what we’ve got.”
UNT is hoping that energy will translate into a productive spring. The Mean Green have 15 practices to get a feel for the direction it is headed under a new staff.
Tuesday’s workout was the first chance UNT had to tackle a host of challenges. The Mean Green are installing a new 3-3-5 defensive system and are also moving to a more wide-open scheme that will emphasize the passing game.
There are a host of new players looking to make an impression, including Louisiana-Monroe transfer quarterback Chandler Rogers.
Rogers will be among the players competing for the starting job.
UNT will be without a few key players this spring as that battle heats up, including linebacker Mazin Richards and wide receiver Jyaire Shorter.
Morris was pleased with the way his players began attacking the challenges they face without them.
“There was a lot of energy and excitement,” Morris said. “The players did a phenomenal job of coming out and competing on day 1.”
Morris has emphasized from the day he took over at UNT that the program isn’t broken. The Mean Green finished 7-7 last season, when they fell to UTSA in the Conference USA title game before going on to lose to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
The hope is that UNT can break through under Morris for its first winning season since 2018 and its first bowl win since the end of the 2013 season.
The Mean Green will get down to the process of installing a new offense and defense over the next few weeks.
UNT’s focus on the opening day of practice was finding the energy and enthusiasm it needs to tackle those challenges.
The Mean Green’s players felt like they took a key step in the right direction as spring drills opened.
“There was a lot of excitement to get out here with these new guys,” linebacker Larry Nixon III said. “We got to see how they coach. We are energized. We love to play football and are happy to get back to it.”
Burns is among UNT’s veteran players who have seen the most over the course of their careers.
That experience has Burns feeling good about UNT’s future.
“You can tell the energy is there,” Burns said. “We are locked in during practice and are learning the system.”
