Updated: April 29, 2023 @ 7:47 pm
Quarterback Austin Aune is among a handful of former North Texas players hoping to sign with an NFL team after being passed over in the draft.
UNT Athletics reporter
The NFL draft is in the books for another year. It was a quiet few days for North Texas.
The Mean Green have had two players drafted since 1995 – linebacker Cody Spencer in 2004 and wide receiver Jaelon Darden in 2021.
The Mean Green didn’t have any players who were expected to be selected this year and saw all 259 picks go by without having one of their players’ names called.
UNT’s top player last season was KD Davis. The linebacker was terrific for the Mean Green and was named the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Year after posting 137 tackles as a senior.
Davis is undersized at 6-foot and 229 pounds. He also tore his ACL in UNT’s loss to Boise State in the Frisco Bowl.
UNT quarterback Austin Aune was among the Mean Green’s other players who were hoping to garner at least some interest from NFL teams.
Aune set a program record with 33 touchdown passes last season, when he threw for 3,547 yards.
The former Argyle standout said in the days leading up to the draft that he hoped to sign with an NFL team as a free agent or at least receive an opportunity to try out.
“If I get my foot in the door, I will have a chance to turn some heads and prove some people wrong,” Aune said. “Hopefully, I will get a call in the next week or two and will get my opportunity.”
That is the hope now for Aune, Davis, offensive lineman Manse Mose and a handful of other former UNT players hoping to continue their careers in the NFL.
BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.
