One of North Texas’ biggest strengths throughout coach Seth Littrell’s tenure with the Mean Green has been a strong running game.
Jeffery Wilson was a force for UNT before heading to the NFL. DeAndre Torrey went down as one of the program’s most productive backs a few years later.
Teams have seldom been able to slow the Mean Green down on the ground. One of the exceptions came earlier this year in UNT’s loss to UTSA.
The Mean Green are aiming to avoid a repeat heading into Friday’s Conference USA championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
The Roadrunners limited UNT to 22 yards on 21 carries, a startling low total for a team that heads into the week ranked No. 22 in the country with an average of 204.2 rushing yards per game. UNT overcame its struggles to get the running game going and took a late lead before UTSA drove for the game-winning touchdown in the final 98 seconds to seal a 31-27 victory.
UNT’s hopes to avenge that loss will rest in part on its ability to run the ball more effectively.
“They are stout upfront and are really good on defense,” Littrell said. “They have a great scheme, their players are experienced, and they make plays.
“You’re going to have to go out there and make routine plays to beat them.”
UNT needed just a few more of those plays in a game it lost on De’Corian Clark’s 10-yard touchdown catch on a perfectly thrown fade pass from Frank Harris with 15 seconds left.
Littrell looked back on UNT’s struggles in the passing game as a key reason UTSA was able to shut the Mean Green’s running game down. The Roadrunners stacked the line of scrimmage to take away the run.
UNT didn’t make enough plays to force UTSA to back away, especially early.
“We have to hit on plays in the passing game to open up the run,” Littrell said. “That’s something we did in the second half and will have to continue to do.
“There were five explosive plays we left out there in the first couple of drives that could have changed the momentum of the first half.”
Throwing the ball more effectively is just part of UNT’s plan to get its running game rolling against UTSA. The Mean Green also know they have to be stronger at the line of scrimmage.
One of UTSA’s biggest strengths is its defensive front seven. UNT struggled to open holes for its running backs against that unit.
“They’re strong and big,” center Manase Mose said. “It will be a challenge to get them moving.”
The Mean Green have a better idea of what it will take after facing UTSA earlier this season.
“We need to be more physical upfront,” running back Isaiah Johnson said. “They had us schemed up really well in the running game.”
Littrell tight-lipped on status of key players
Littrell has always been notoriously tight-lipped when it comes to the injury status of his players and didn’t change that approach Tuesday.
UNT has lost a host of key players throughout the season and beat Rice last week without one of its key players in cornerback DeShawn Gaddie. The Mean Green also lost linebacker Mazin Richards late in the game.
Gaddie started at cornerback in UNT’s first 11 games and has 10 pass breakups. Richards leads the Mean Green both in sacks (7.5) and tackles for loss (10.5).
“It’s that time of year as far as health goes,” Littrell said. “Everyone is dealing with it. We’re pretty good. It’s too early to tell on Gaddie and Mazin. As the week goes, we’ll see how it goes.”
Faulkner motivated by near miss against UTSA
UNT’s loss to UTSA was a one-play affair in Littrell’s estimation. The Mean Green could have pulled out the win at several points if they had come through in a key spot.
One of those plays still haunts UNT safety Sean-Thomas Faulkner.
UTSA faced a fourth-and-2 situation from the UNT 45-yard line on its game-winning drive. Harris hit Zakhari Franklin on a wide receiver screen. Faulkner avoided a block by wide receiver Joshua Cephus and had Franklin in his grasp short of the first-down marker.
Franklin twisted, kept his knees off the ground and lunged forward for the first down. UNT’s players streamed onto the field thinking Faulkner and linebacker KD Davis had made the stop.
The play was reviewed, and the call upheld.
“When I stood up, I wasn’t as confident as everyone else,” Faulkner said. “I knew it was close, but I didn’t know which way it would go.”
UTSA scored the game-winning touchdown two plays later.
“I couldn’t sleep for a week after that,” Faulkner said. “We were so close, and I had a part in that play.
“I made the play. I just didn’t make it six inches shorter.”
Johnson back at full strength after odd injury at UTSA
Johnson made one of UNT’s biggest plays in its loss to UTSA when he caught a short pass from Aune and scored from a yard out to give the Mean Green a 27-24 lead late.
Johnson jumped to his feet and immediately rolled an ankle, an injury that kept him out of two games.
“I played the whole game,” Johnson said. “It was basically over, and I got hurt after the whistle. My family texted me and said, ‘Really, are you serious?’”
Johnson has come back to rush for 67 yards the last two weeks.