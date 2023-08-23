UNT plans to get creative while using talented set of running backs in spread offense

Eric Morris was given all kinds of insight into the situation he walked into when he took over the North Texas football program late last year.
Some people told UNT’s new coach about the lay of the land in the school’s athletics department. Others talked about the team or the city of Denton.
Along the way, one subject kept coming up.
“When I first took the job, everyone said we had a stable of running backs that is amazing,” Morris said. “I’ve been a part of teams that have had two good backs. I didn’t believe it until I saw it. We have four damn good running backs.”
Anyone who has seen the Mean Green play over the last few years will attest to that.
Ayo Adeyi, Ikaika Ragsdale, Oscar Adaway III and Isaiah Johnson have all enjoyed highlight reel moments and would be featured backs on a lot of other teams in college football. At UNT, they’ve formed a potent rotation that accounted for 2,391 rushing yards last season, when the Mean Green ranked 25th nationally with an average of 199.9 rushing yards per game.
The challenge for Morris is finding a way to utilize all of that running back talent while making the move to a spread offense that will often deploy four wide receivers.
It has required an adjustment from everyone involved. Morris and offensive coordinator Jordan Davis have looked at a variety of ways to get UNT’s running backs the ball.
The Mean Green’s backs have worked on becoming better receivers. The hope is their progress will allow them to thrive in both the running and passing games.
The Mean Green’s running backs are happy with how they’re adjusting with just days remaining before UNT’s season opener against Cal on Sept. 2 at DATCU Stadium.
“We’re trying to do all we can to be on the field, whether that is running the ball, catching the ball or blocking,” Adeyi said. “We’re showing we can do it all and are more involved in the passing game.
“The game is evolving. We’re evolving with it.”
That adjustment process
Morris had a frank conversation with his running backs about his plans shortly after he arrived.
The Mean Green leaned heavily on their running game and a talented offensive line late in Seth Littrell’s tenure as UNT’s coach. The Mean Green ran the ball 536 times, while attempting 432 passes last season.
The numbers were dramatically different at Washington State in 2022, when Morris was the team’s offensive coordinator. The Cougars threw 500 passes and ran the ball 367 times.
That doesn’t mean that UNT’s numbers this fall will match up with Washington State’s in terms of run-pass mix, but it does point to the direction Morris will take the Mean Green.
“We had a sit-down with coach Morris when he got here,” Adeyi said. “He was honest with us. We are going to run the ball a lot, but we are also going to throw it.”
UNT’s running backs have spent the offseason preparing for that change. Part of the process has often had them parked in front of a jugs machine after practice.
The device that fires footballs at players so that they can work on their catching technique is a staple of workouts for wide receivers.
“We worked on our hands all summer,” Ragsdale said. “In today’s game, running backs catch the ball more.
“We’re more versatile in this offense.”
UNT dumped the ball off to running backs frequently last season. Ragsdale was particularly adept at the task. He caught 19 passes for 135 yards and three touchdowns last season.
The difference this season is that UNT’s running backs will be expected to make plays down the field. Ragsdale and the rest of UNT’s backs spent time catching balls downfield in practice throughout the offseason.
“It’s a work in progress,” Morris said. “They are out there running different route combinations. Those guys are so explosive. We just want to get them the ball in space, whether it’s handing it to them or throwing it.”
UNT has also looked at using sets with multiple running backs in the backfield.
Morris recalled a play in practice recently that saw Adeyi score with Ragsdale as his lead blocker.
Sticking with what works
UNT’s running backs will certainly be involved in the passing game this season, but that doesn’t mean the Mean Green will abandon what has worked in the past.
UNT has thrived in the last few seasons when it was able to roll its running backs in and out of the game while hammering away at opposing defenses behind a talented line.
UNT’s four top running backs combined for seven 100-yard games last season. Ragsdale posted three, while Adaway and Adeyi each added two. Johnson didn’t quite hit the 100-yard mark, but he did roll up 77 yards in a historic performance for UNT in a win over Louisiana Tech.
The Mean Green set a program record when they rushed for 475 yards against the Bulldogs.
“It’s hard to tackle those big guys when they get downhill over and over,” Morris said. “It’s fun to watch them work together. They don’t care if they’re carrying the ball or not and want to help this team.”
Morris gives credit to UNT running backs coach Patrick Cobbs for building one of the Mean Green’s most talented position groups. The UNT Hall of Fame running back is entering his fifth season as a coach with the Mean Green.
Cobbs recruited the members of the group who have made an impression on Davis. Morris will call the plays, but UNT’s offensive coordinator will have a key role in formulating the game plans.
“Our running backs all do something different,” Davis said. “It’s the best running back room I’ve been a part of.”
Adeyi is the home run hitter and averaged 7.2 yards per carry on his way to leading UNT with 807 yards last season. Ragsdale is more of a power back and led UNT with seven rushing touchdowns while posting 755 yards.
Adaway has a unique combination of speed and power and added 583 yards in just nine games due to injury, while Johnson chipped in 246 yards.
UNT plans on taking full advantage of what the group has to offer, just like it did last year.
Morris and the Mean Green have just altered the plan for how to reach that goal.
“We have a little motto that there’s no falloff,” Adeyi said. “We can all rotate. That will keep us all healthy, which is to our advantage.”
