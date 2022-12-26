UNT staff expansion art
Buy Now

North Texas coach Eric Morris speaks at his introductory press conference last week. UNT is planning to expand its off-field staff heading into Morris' first season.

 Maria Crane/for the DRC

Eric Morris made a whole lot of promises during his introductory press conference last week like all new coaches do, including a vow to compete for championships in the American Athletic Conference.

North Texas’ new head coach also talked a little about how he planned to get there.

BRETT VITO can be reached at 940-566-6870 and via Twitter at @brettvito.

North Texas football staff additions

The following are coaches and assistants who have or are expected to be added to North Texas football coach Eric Morris' staff.

Position Coach
Defensive coordinator/cornerbacks Matt Caponi
Running backs Patrick Cobbs
Tight ends Chris Gilbert
Special teams coordinator Drew Svoboda
Quarterbacks Sean Brophy
Wide receivers Jordan Davis
Off-field staff
Operations Ronald Surita
Director of recruiting Justin Owens

